PARIS, FRANCE, March 18, – On Global Recycling Day, Tarkett, a worldwide leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, releases its 2020 Corporate Social & Environmental Responsibility (CSR) report. Fully audited by KPMG1, this report showcases the company’s ongoing sustainability performance.
“In the last ten years, we have achieved strong progress in sustainability. In many cases we have exceeded our 2020 objectives, developing circular economy initiatives, reducing our carbon footprint and eco-designing our products with healthy materials”, says CEO Fabrice Barthélemy. “Opening a second chapter in its sustainability strategy, Tarkett is leading the way in its industry. As part of our Change to Win strategy, we invest in circular economy, and tackle our carbon footprint across the value chain. By building cohesive partnerships with customers, suppliers and leading players, we amplify our impact making conscious choices for people and the planet. This approach will allow us to seize new opportunities of sustainable growth, and contribute to a global green recovery for present and future generations.”
Tarkett’s maturity in sustainability has been recently recognized by improved extra-financial ratings, both from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP climate rating: B – management level) and EcoVadis (platinum medal, the highest level of maturity in sustainability a company can reach).
Tarkett ramps up its recycling program, by transforming end-of-use flooring and recycled materials into new floors, ultimately reducing waste and carbon footprint.
Tarkett reduces its carbon footprint.
Tarkett selects good materials as part its eco-design approach.
Major recent examples illustrating our circular economy commitment:
1 The CSR report is fully audited by KPMG as an independent third party.
2 Goal: reduce our GHG intensity in our production plants by 30% by 2030 vs 2020 (Scope 1&2 intensity kgCO2e/m2).
3 iQ Natural, the world’s first floor to use bio-attributed PVC certified through the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB), has precisely a 61% lower embodied carbon compared to average homogeneous flooring. Embodied carbon is the carbon footprint of a material—the sum of all the carbon dioxide resulting from the mining, harvesting, processing, manufacturing, transportation and installation of building materials.
4 The impact of using secondary raw materials is calculated using best available data on CO2 emissions for virgin raw material production and incineration, based on life-cycle analysis models of Tarkett’s formulations using data from Ecoinvent, specific supplier data and plant environmental reporting.
5 Environmental Protection Encouragement Agency
