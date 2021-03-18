BIC: revised 2021 key KPIs
and Financial Communication agenda
CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan.
The changes are detailed in the table below:
|Current key KPIs
|New key KPIs (see glossary)
|Net Sales
|Net Sales
|Change as Reported
|Change as Reported
|Change at constant currencies
|Change at constant currencies
|Change on a comparative basis
|Change on a comparative basis
|EBITDA
|Income From Operations (IFO)
|EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes)
|Income From Operations (IFO) margin
|EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin
|Normalized Income From Operations (NIFO)
|Adjusted EBIT (adjusted Earning Before Interest and Taxes) or aEBIT
|Normalized Income From Operations margin
|Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin)
|Net Income Group Share
|Net Income Group Share
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Normalized Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|Free Cash-Flow
|Net Cash Position
|Net Cash Position
BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. As of Q1 2021, the press release will be issued the evening of the Board of Directors meeting after market close, and the Management Conference Call will be at 01:00 PM CET the following day.
2021 AGENDA
|Event
|Press Release
|Conference Call
|1st Quarter 2021 Results
| April 27th - after market close
The quiet period will start on April 13th
|April 28th – 01:00 PM CET
|2021 AGM
|May 19th – 03:00 PM CET -The AGM will be held closed-door
|Live webcast
|First Half 2021 Results
| July 28th – after market close
The quiet period will start on 16th July
|July 29th - 01:00 PM CET
|3rd Quarter 2021 Results
| Press Release: October 26th – after market close
The quiet period will start on 12th October
|October 27th - 01:00 PM CET
GLOSSARY
Contact
Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com
Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com
Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com
Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr
ABOUT BIC
A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Us. TM, Wite-Out® and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on “Euronext Paris,” is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit about.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.
Attachment
Societe BIC
Clichy, FRANCE
BIC_New Financial KPIs and Agenda_18MAR21FILE URL | Copy the link below
Societe BIC LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: