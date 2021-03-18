



BIC: revised 2021 key KPIs

and Financial Communication agenda

CLICHY, FRANCE – 18 March, 2021 – As mentioned in the February 17 2021 press release, and beginning in Q1 2021, BIC will evolve its financial KPIs to align with the Horizon plan.

The changes are detailed in the table below:

Current key KPIs New key KPIs (see glossary) Net Sales Net Sales Change as Reported Change as Reported Change at constant currencies Change at constant currencies Change on a comparative basis Change on a comparative basis EBITDA Income From Operations (IFO) EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) Income From Operations (IFO) margin EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) margin Normalized Income From Operations (NIFO) Adjusted EBIT (adjusted Earning Before Interest and Taxes) or aEBIT Normalized Income From Operations margin Adjusted EBIT margin (aEBIT margin) Net Income Group Share Net Income Group Share Earnings Per Share (EPS) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Normalized Earnings Per Share (EPS) Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS) Net Cash From Operating Activities Net Cash From Operating Activities Free Cash-Flow Net Cash Position Net Cash Position

BIC is also adjusting its financial agenda. As of Q1 2021, the press release will be issued the evening of the Board of Directors meeting after market close, and the Management Conference Call will be at 01:00 PM CET the following day.

2021 AGENDA

Event Press Release Conference Call 1st Quarter 2021 Results April 27th - after market close

The quiet period will start on April 13th April 28th – 01:00 PM CET 2021 AGM May 19th – 03:00 PM CET -The AGM will be held closed-door Live webcast First Half 2021 Results July 28th – after market close

The quiet period will start on 16th July July 29th - 01:00 PM CET 3rd Quarter 2021 Results Press Release: October 26th – after market close

The quiet period will start on 12th October October 27th - 01:00 PM CET





GLOSSARY





Constant currency basis : constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year monthly average exchange rates.

: constant currency figures are calculated by translating the current year figures at prior year monthly average exchange rates. Organic change or Comparative basis : at constant currencies and constant perimeter. Figures at constant perimeter exclude the impact of acquisitions and/or disposals that occurred during the current year and/or during the previous year, until their anniversary date. All Net Sales category comments are made on a comparative basis. Organic change excludes Argentina Net Sales for both 2019 and 2020.

: at constant currencies and constant perimeter. Figures at constant perimeter exclude the impact of acquisitions and/or disposals that occurred during the current year and/or during the previous year, until their anniversary date. All Net Sales category comments are made on a comparative basis. Organic change excludes Argentina Net Sales for both 2019 and 2020. EBITDA : EBIT before Depreciation and Amortization



: EBIT before Depreciation and Amortization Adjusted EBIT: adjusted means excluding normalized items.

adjusted means excluding normalized items. Adjusted EBIT margin: adjusted EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales.

EBIT as a percentage of Net Sales. Net Cash from operating activities: Cash generated from principal activities of the entity and other activities that are not investing or financing activities.

Cash generated from principal activities of the entity and other activities that are not investing or financing activities. Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses.

Net cash flow from operating activities less capital expenditures (CAPEX). Free cash flow does not include acquisitions and proceeds from the sale of businesses. Net cash position: Cash and cash equivalents + Other current financial assets - Current borrowings - Non-current borrowings (except financial liabilities following IFRS 16 implementation)







Contact





Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr









