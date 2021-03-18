NEW YORK, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Idea Ventures’ New Protein Fund, dedicated to seed and early stage investments in plant-based and cell-based food, ingredient and technology companies, is accepting applications from startups for its fourth accelerator cohort. With accelerator offices in New York, Singapore and soon in Paris, Big Idea Ventures (BIV) is the global leader in investment in the food technology sector. The New Protein Fund is targeted to raise $50 million since its launch in 2019.



“Twice a year we select the best alternative protein startups to undergo five months of rigorous and dedicated support,” said Andrew D. Ive, founder and general managing partner of Big Idea Ventures. “The goal is to help these companies break barriers with product development, scale and distribution, market entry, channel development, pitching and fundraising. We make sure founders and their teams have what they need to succeed at scale.”

Companies that join will have an opportunity to engage with BIV’s international limited partners which include: AAK, a global provider of plant-based oils headquartered in Sweden; Bel Group, the French cheese maker; Bühler Group, the Swiss food equipment manufacturer; Givaudan, the Swiss maker of flavours and natural food ingredients; and Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods. These limited partners and others will help participating companies by identifying partnership opportunities including scaling production, co-developing intellectual property and product improvements.

As the company’s third accelerator cohort is currently under way, applications for the fourth cohort will be reviewed on a rolling basis, giving startups the opportunity to secure investment offers as soon as they apply. This also means that offers will be made on a first come, first serve basis, as spots in the program may be filled before applications close.

Big Idea Ventures invests USD $200,000 in each company, with $125,000 in cash and $75,000 through in-kind benefits. Following the program, BIV may choose to invest up to $3.5 million in the top companies.

The newest office location in Paris will be supported by BIV’s partnerships including Bel Group, Givaudan and the Bühler Group, that will provide companies with scale-up capabilities and growth strategy, mentors, advisors and investors through their European and global networks.



During and post-pandemic, BIV is leveraging technology to conduct the program and offer virtual support to companies. Support is available across BIV’s global network.

Entrepreneurs interested can fill out an application for the accelerator program .