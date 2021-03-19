Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik”) today announced that its Nomination Committee proposes the election of James Anderson as new Chairman of the Board and Harald Mix as new Director of the Board at the Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) in April 2021. The Committee further proposes the re-election of Susanna Campbell, Brian McBride, Charlotte Strömberg and Cecilia Qvist as Directors of the Board. Dame Amelia Fawcett, Henrik Poulsen and Wilhelm Klingspor will not stand for re-election. In addition, a new instruction for the Nomination Committee will be proposed to the AGM setting out, inter alia, that the AGM shall elect the members of the Nomination Committee.



James Anderson, proposed Chairman commented: “I am deeply grateful to have had the opportunity to discuss the role of Chair of Kinnevik with Anders and the whole Nominations Committee. If appointed, I would be thrilled to accept the role and work with the Board to try our utmost to build on the historic role and current successes of the company, its management and its many supporters."

According to the proposed new Nomination Committee procedure, the 2021 Nomination Committee shall be elected by the AGM. The proposal is for the Nomination Committee to comprise representatives from Alces Maximus, AMF, Baillie Gifford, and Marie Klingspor. The Chairman of the Board will also be represented on the Nomination Committee. Representatives will be confirmed by the relevant institution and shareholder in the upcoming convening Notice of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. Alecta, Verdere and CMS Trust will not be represented in the Committee."

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals will be presented in the notice convening Kinnevik's Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 April 2021. The Nomination Committee comprises Anders Oscarsson utsedd av AMF, Cristina Stenbeck utsedd av Verdere S.à r.l och CMS Sapere Aude Trust, Hugo Stenbeck utsedd av Alces Maximus LLC, James Anderson, Baillie Gifford, Ramsay Brufer från Alecta, and Marie Klingspor.

James Anderson was born 1959. Upon completing his university studies at Oxford, Carleton and Johns Hopkins James joined Baillie Gifford where he became partner after his first 3 years in 1987. James led the European Equity Team and co-founded the Long-Term Global Growth Strategy in 2003. He has been a member of Kinnevik´s Nomination Committee since 2014 and currently holds the position as Trustee and member of the Investment Committee at Johns Hopkins University, as Senior advisor to the Board of Antler Group and as Manager of the Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust and Joint Manager of the Vanguard International Growth Fund. James Anderson will retire from his position at Baillie Gifford during first half of 2022.

Harald Mix was born 1960. Harald Mix graduated in 1983 from Brown University, Rhode Island, and from Harvard Business School in 1987. He worked in management consulting and private equity at Booz Allen & Hamilton and at First Boston in New York before returning to Europe in 1990. He began his private equity career in 1990 and was one of the co-founders of the Swedish private equity firm Industrikapital where he was active until late 2001. Harald Mix later co-founded Altor Equity Partners in 2003 where he currently is the CEO. He currently also holds positions as Board member of, inter alia, Nordic Leisure Travel Group, Carneo AB and Carnegie Investment Bank.

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to make people’s lives better by providing more and better choice. In partnership with talented founders and management teams we build challenger businesses that use disruptive technology to address material, everyday consumer needs. As active owners, we believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building long-term sustainable businesses that contribute positively to society. We invest in Europe, with a focus on the Nordics, the US, and selectively in other markets. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

