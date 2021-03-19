UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 19 March 2021 at 16:00 EET
UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Kauppi)
UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 19 March 2021 received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kauppi, Piia-Noora
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-03-19
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: PLEDGING
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 21,199 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 21,199 Volume weighted average price: N/A
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations
UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.
UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Helsinki, FINLAND
