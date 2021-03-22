Press Release

March 22, 2021

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, the Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 125,494 shares in the period March 15 to March 19, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 39,43 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 4.9 million.

These repurchases were made as part of the company’s repurchase program, which was announced on February 25, 2021 . Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 537,341 shares for a total consideration of EUR 20.5 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here .

--- END ---

For further information, please contact:

Signify Investor Relations

Thelke Gerdes

Tel: +31 6 1801 7131

E-mail: thelke.gerdes@signify.com

Signify Corporate Communications

Elco van Groningen

Tel: +31 6 1086 5519

E-mail: elco.van.groningen@signify.com

