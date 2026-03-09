Press Release

March 09, 2026

Signify share repurchase periodic update

Eindhoven, The Netherlands – Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today announced that it has repurchased 100,117 shares in the period March 02 to March 06, 2026. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 18.78 per share and an aggregate amount of EUR 1.9 million.

The repurchases were made as part of the company’s share repurchase program, which was announced on 13 February 2026. Signify will use the shares to cover obligations arising from its long-term incentive performance share plan and other employee share plans. The total number of shares

repurchased under this program to date is 366,393 shares for a total consideration of EUR 7.2 million.

Details on the share buyback transactions can be found here.

