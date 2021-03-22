ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
15-Mar-2171,421451.6632,257,966.01
16-Mar-2170,028460.6432,257,830.97
17-Mar-2169,725462.6432,257,713.45
18-Mar-2170,058460.4432,257,743.72
19-Mar-2169,896461.5132,257,786.84

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

