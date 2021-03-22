ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|15-Mar-21
|71,421
|451.66
|32,257,966.01
|16-Mar-21
|70,028
|460.64
|32,257,830.97
|17-Mar-21
|69,725
|462.64
|32,257,713.45
|18-Mar-21
|70,058
|460.44
|32,257,743.72
|19-Mar-21
|69,896
|461.51
|32,257,786.84
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
