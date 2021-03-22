Notification of major shareholding

Danish English

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Security Trading Act, Nilfisk Holding A/S has been informed by UBS Group AG about a reduction of UBS Group AG’s total holding of shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares in Nilfisk Holding A/S under the 5% threshold.

UBS Group AG’s holding of shares and/or financial instruments representing shares or rights over shares has decreased to 31,871, corresponding to 0.12% of the share capital of Nilfisk Holding A/S.

The notification from UBS Group AG is attached to this company announcement.

