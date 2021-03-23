WatchGuard Deepens Investment in Service Provider Go-To-Market Team with Appointment of Miguel Carrero

English Spanish

SEATTLE, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced it has appointed cybersecurity and service provider veteran, Miguel Carrero, as the vice president of Strategic Accounts. In this role, Miguel is responsible for leading the growth and expansion of the company’s global effort to target, onboard and manage partnerships with strategic accounts including multi-national service providers and managed security service providers (MSSPs).



WatchGuard has simplified every aspect of security service delivery for the channel community for more than 25 years, and has successfully evolved to meet this community’s needs throughout that time. Today, the security-savvy service provider demands an entirely different approach to security solutions – from product functionality and bundling to sales and marketing support. Under Miguel’s leadership, WatchGuard’s Strategic Accounts Team, will act not just as a security vendor, but as a business partner for the strategic accounts and MSSP segment, providing solution offering, enablement, go-to-market initiatives, and support for end-customer relationships, and more.

“Miguel has had a long and successful career and is widely recognized for his security and technology expertise, sales and go-to-market experience, leadership acumen, and collaborative mentality,” said Sean Price, SVP of Worldwide Sales at WatchGuard. “Miguel has led global efforts in his work with HP’s ArcSight group and recently with Siemplify, and we’re exceedingly confident in his ability to build upon WatchGuard’s existing investment in the service provider route-to-market and to further expand within the multi-national strategic accounts and MSSP community.”

Just before being acquired by WatchGuard in 2020, Panda Security had launched the Cytomic brand and tasked a cross-functional team to focus on the service provider segment with a solution bundle of advanced endpoint protection and threat hunting services. Miguel’s focus at WatchGuard is to bring to this segment an expanded portfolio of products and services, including network security, multi-factor authentication, and Wi-Fi, and to scale the high-performance Cytomic sales on a global basis.



“I am honored to join WatchGuard at such a pivotal time in its journey, and I couldn’t be more impressed with its vision for the future of security,” said Miguel Carrero, vice president of Strategic Accounts at WatchGuard. “The newly expanded portfolio creates a compelling security offering for service providers, when combined with WatchGuard’s recognized focus and expertise in long lasting business partnerships, you have a winning combination. I know the Strategic Accounts Team will be a success as we expand the business throughout Europe and globally in the coming years.”

Miguel has over 20 years of executive experience at companies ranging from large multi-national enterprises to early-stage startups. He has developed a wealth of sales, business development, partnership and relationship management, product management, and operational expertise that will be instrumental in his new role leading the Strategic Accounts Team. Prior to joining WatchGuard, Miguel served as senior vice president and general manager of Silicon Valley-based Telecom analytics company Mobileum, where he led the security business unit. His previous experience includes executive leadership roles at Siemplify and Hewlett Packard, in which he managed go-to-market strategy and security product portfolio development and growth. He holds a master’s degree in economics from the Universidad Pontificia Comillas (ICADE), an Executive MBA from IESE and Telecom Strategy & Marketing Executive Program from INSEAD, Paris. Currently based in northern California, Carrero and his family will relocate to Spain this summer.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, advanced endpoint protection, and network intelligence. The company’s award-winning products and services are trusted around the world by over 18,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers. WatchGuard’s mission is to make enterprise-grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for midmarket businesses and distributed enterprises. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.

