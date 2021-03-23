Join Air Filtration Experts from Camfil to Learn About Virus Protection Strategies

Riverdale, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air filtration industry leader Camfil will be hosting a free webinar titled “Managing Virus Threats with Proper Air Filtration” on Thursday, April 8 at 1:00 pm Eastern Time. The webinar is designed to aid understanding of the importance of air filtration in mitigating virus risk, as well as provide useful information about which air filters building managers should choose and why.

The presentation will cover how the materials and configuration of air filters impact their ability to mitigate virus risks based on up-to-date scientific knowledge of the transfer dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses. Additionally, the webinar will cover the importance of understanding MERV-A values when making air filter selections, the effectiveness of capture efficiencies at different MERV values, and the role of HEPA filters, in-room air purifiers, and air cleaners.

Running for approximately 45 minutes, the presentation will be hosted by Kyle Petersen, who has over a decade of experience working with a broad range of air filtration applications across industries. As Camfil’s Healthcare Segment Manager, Mr. Petersen is responsible for providing the highest quality, regulation-compliant air filtration solutions to healthcare facilities and hospitals in order to protect healthcare personnel, patients, and visitors from airborne risks.



About Camfil Clean Air Solutions

For more than half a century, Camfil has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. We firmly believe that the best solutions for our customers are the best solutions for our planet, too. That’s why every step of the way – from design to delivery and across the product life cycle – we consider the impact of what we do on people and on the world around us. Through a fresh approach to problem-solving, innovative design, precise process control, and a strong customer focus we aim to conserve more, use less and find better ways – so we can all breathe easier.

The Camfil Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has 33 manufacturing sites, six R&D centers, local sales offices in 30 countries, and about 4,800 employees and growing. We proudly serve and support customers in a wide variety of industries and in communities across the world. To discover how Camfil USA can help you to protect people, processes and the environment, visit us at www.camfil.us/

