CONDITIONS FOR SALE OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATES

|Bid date, 2021-03-23
|Auction date
|2021-03-23
|Settlement date
|2021-03-24
|Maturity Date
|2021-03-31
|Nominal amount
|380 billion SEK
|Interest rate
|0.00 %
|Bid times
|09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail
|rbcert@riksbank.se
|The lowest accepted bid volume
|1 million SEK
|The highest accepted bid volume
|380 billion SEK
|Allocation Time
|10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Projected minimum liquidity surplus during the term
|940 billion SEK
|Expected excess liquidity at full allotment
|560 billion SEK
Stockholm, 2021-03-23