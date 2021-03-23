Inventus Receives Approval for Pardo Bulk Sample

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSX VENTURE: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report that the advanced exploration closure plan filed with the Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines (MENDM) for a 50,000-tonne bulk sample at its 100%-owned Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project (“Pardo”) has been approved. Plans are in process with the objective of starting shipments of mineralized material from the high-grade 007 Zone this summer. Additional updates will be provided as plans advance.



We want to recognize the important role of our indigenous friends, the Temagami First Nation and the Teme-Augama Anishnabai, on whose traditional lands Pardo is located. We appreciate your support for Inventus and look forward to working with your community.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 130,500,000 common shares outstanding.

