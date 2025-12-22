Inventus Provides Year-End Review and 2026 Outlook

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide a year-end review and highlight its upcoming 2026 operational, technical, and strategic advancements for its 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Advancing Pardo Toward a Low-Cost, Near-Surface Gold Producer

During 2025, Inventus achieved several major milestones that collectively strengthened the project and its development pathway:

Positive Economics, Reconciliation and Metallurgy from Bulk Sampling: The Company extracted 15,000 tonnes from two separate sites in 2025. Processing of the first 4,674-tonne bulk sample (see news release Dec. 1, 2025) generated positive cash flow, achieving a 96% return over cost from gold sales. The bulk sample grade of 3.04 gpt gold reconciled within 3% of the predicted grade of 3.14 gpt gold and the overall metallurgical recovery was 94%.



An additional 10,128-tonne bulk sample is currently at the mill and is scheduled for processing in January 2026. The Company intends to extract the remaining permitted 30,000 tonnes in 2026, providing a unique opportunity to continue generating bulk-scale metallurgical, grade, and cost data while producing cash flow.



Rapid Low-Cost Resource Drilling Pathway: Drilling over the course of 2025 has shown that the large diameter PQ size core can be completed rapidly and cost-effectively to delineate a resource on the shallow, flat-lying gold mineralization at Pardo. The Company completed 296 holes for 3,751 metres of drilling in 2025 with results from 94 holes currently pending. Drilling will resume early in 2026, with additional results expected in January, supporting resource definition and expansion.



Demonstrated Operational Readiness and Scalability: Bulk sample operations during the year demonstrated that Inventus could extract material at a rate of approximately 10,000 tonnes per month, or 120,000 tonnes per year, using its current extraction and hauling approach. These results indicate strong potential to scale operations under a commercial production scenario, with significant opportunities to reduce costs with increases in production volume.





Collectively, these achievements support Inventus’ strategy of advancing Pardo as a scalable, low-cost, near-surface gold operation with significant district-scale upside across its 139 km² land package.

Outlook for 2026

Inventus plans to carry strong momentum into 2026 with several value-generating initiatives aimed at advancing Pardo toward production while continuing to grow the underlying resource base:

Extraction and processing of the remaining 30,000-tonne permitted bulk sample, with planning underway to extract an additional 10,000 tonnes early in the year;



Processing of the 10,128-tonne bulk sample currently at McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill, expected in January 2026;



Continued definition and step-out drilling to expand mineralization and increase confidence in continuity and grade;



Completion and issuance of a NI 43-101 maiden mineral resource estimate;



Advancement of a two-stage development strategy designed to generate early cash flow while advancing toward a scalable, low-cost operating model:



Stage 1 – Mine and Haul for Near-Term Cash Flow: A production-permitting initiative is currently underway. Following completion of bulk sampling, the Company believes it can continue operations under a mine-and-haul model, leveraging existing regional milling infrastructure to generate cash flow and reduce or eliminate the need for near-term equity dilution to advance the project.



Stage 2 – On-Site Processing: As the project advances, Inventus will evaluate the economics of on-site processing alternatives, including conventional milling and heap-leach methods. Metallurgical test work on Pardo material for heap-leach processing is currently underway, with earlier results indicating positive potential. Heap-leach processing is a comparatively low-capital and low-operating-cost method, and if the Pardo mineralization proves amenable, this approach could materially reduce processing costs. This, in turn, has the potential to lower the economic cut-off grade, thereby increasing the amount of material that could be economically mined and processed, and potentially expanding the total tonnes and contained gold ounces at Pardo.





Positioned for Growth

Management believes Inventus is well positioned for substantial growth in 2026. The Company’s demonstrated ability to generate positive cash flow from bulk sampling and reinvest that capital into permitting, drilling, and technical studies differentiates Inventus from its junior gold peers and provides a clear, de-risked path to advance Pardo from explorer to producer.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project, located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

