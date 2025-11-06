Inventus Announces Bulk Sample Processing Underway and Provides Drill Program Update

TORONTO, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that processing of the 007 North bulk sample from its wholly-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario, is ongoing at McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill.

Highlights

Milling is currently underway for the fully permitted 4,816-tonne 007 North bulk sample that returned a weighted average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold and 1.82 metres from 28 drill holes (see news June 4, 2025).





007 North bulk sample that returned a weighted average grade and thickness of and from 28 drill holes (see news June 4, 2025). 46 Phase 2 drill holes completed to date for 1,080 metres of drilling with results pending.



Milling of the 4,816-tonne bulk sample from 007 North commenced on November 3rd and is anticipated to be completed by November 7, 2025. The 007 North material represents one of several bulk samples planned under the Company’s remaining 45,000-tonne advanced exploration permit to further delineate the grade, recovery and potential feasibility of surface mining at Pardo. The results of the milling will be released as soon as they are available.

In addition, the Company is pleased to report that its Phase 2 drilling program at Pardo continues in accordance with expectations. To date, 46 holes have been completed, totaling 1,080 meters. The program aims to expand and test continuity of the gold mineralization to support a future resource estimate on the property. Pending assay results will be announced as they are received.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: “With bulk sample processing now underway, we’re entering an exciting stage that will demonstrate the economic potential of Pardo’s unique shallow and flat-lying paleoplacer gold system. Combined with our ongoing drilling program, we are continuing to de-risk the project while laying the groundwork for understanding the grade, scale and continuity of gold mineralization across the property.”

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President, Head of Exploration and Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Social Media Accounts

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.