Inventus Recovers 427 Ounces of Gold and Demonstrates Positive Economics From 007 North Bulk Sample at Pardo

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to report the results from its 007 North bulk sample at its wholly-owned Pardo Gold Project, located 65 km northeast of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

A total of 427 ounces of gold recovered from 4,674 dry tonnes for a reconciled head grade of 3.04 gpt gold and a metallurgical recovery of 94%

ounces of gold recovered from for a reconciled head grade of and a metallurgical recovery of The cost of the bulk sample was approximately CAD$1,200,000 and the sale of the recoverable ounces was CAD$2,350,000, representing a 96% return over cost

and the sale of the recoverable ounces was representing a return over cost Results pending from 62 Phase 2 drill holes with drilling ongoing until the Christmas holidays

Anticipated processing of an additional 10,000-tonne bulk sample at the end of January, 2026

Why These Results Matter for Investors

Bulk sampling at Pardo has now demonstrated the economic potential of this near-surface gold mineralization. The 007 North bulk sample has shown that even at a pilot scale, mineralization could be extracted and processed to generate cash flow. The shallow depth of drilling required to intersect the flat-lying gold mineralization allows for rapid and cost-effective resource definition drilling, an effort currently ongoing with the Company’s Phase 2 drill program. With another 10,000-tonne bulk sample currently at the mill and 30,000 tonnes still permitted for extraction, these results indicate that additional bulk samples have the capacity to generate meaningful cash flow to further advance and de-risk the project. These results reinforce the Company’s vision of having a near-term production profile that can eliminate or minimize shareholder dilution while advancing the project.

Upcoming Results

The next 10,000-tonne bulk sample is scheduled to run at the end of January, 2026

The ongoing Phase 2 drilling results are pending with 62 holes now completed for 1,300 metres of drilling

Geology and Mineralization: The 007 North bulk sample was extracted from a flat-lying mineralized conglomerate “reef” occurring at a depth of approximately 3 metres, with an average thickness of 1.82 metres. The mineralization occurs as disseminated pyrite and gold within the conglomerate matrix that surrounds the clasts. The unit had a sharp upper and lower contact that was easily identified in drill core and during bulk sample extraction.

Grade Control Drilling and Block Model Prediction: Prior to extraction of the bulk sample, the area was diamond drilled with 33 large diameter PQ size (8.5 cm or 3.35 inch) drill holes at 7.5-metre centers for grade estimation purposes which returned a weighted average grade and thickness of 3.84 gpt gold over 1.82 metres (see news June 4, 2025). Drill core samples were collected as whole-core intervals to ensure an adequate sample size for assay. Geological contacts from the drilling were used to create hard boundaries for wireframing the block model domain. Where high-grade gold was intersected near the top or bottom of the unit a buffer of up to 25 cm was added to ensure material was not lost during extraction. Prior to extraction the predicted block model illustrated 5,216 tonnes grading 3.95 gpt gold. After extraction and using the surveyed upper and lower blast contacts the block model illustrated a grade of 3.14 gpt gold.

Bulk Sample Extraction: Extraction was relatively straightforward due to the mineralization being shallow and flat. The waste, consisting of a 1 to 6 metre flat layer, was first drilled, blasted and mucked followed by the same process of the mineralized bulk sample material. It was then crushed on site to ¾ inch and trucked to McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill. Over blasting and mucking of the Southeast corner, which had a thin layer of waste on top, resulted in the loss of material and likely the difference between the predicted block model head grades.

Processing: A total of 4,816 tonnes was trucked to McEwen Inc.’s Stock Mill near Timmins and processed from the 3rd to 7th of November, 2025. Prior to and following the bulk sample run, an in-circuit inventory of gold was conducted to calculate the recoverable gold from the bulk sample. The in-circuit inventory taken after the bulk sample was subject to some uncertainty due to the short duration of the processing and the softness of the Pardo material. This difference resulted in variability of the metallurgical balance for the final reconciled head-grade and recovery of the bulk sample and are presented as ranges below in Table 1. As a result, the midrange value was selected giving a total of 427 oz of gold recovered, that representing a reconciled head grade of 3.04 gpt gold and a metallurgical recovery of 94%. In future a solution to the metallurgical balance for the bulk sample results has been established and will be implemented.

Table 1. 007 North Bulk Sample Results

Bulk Sample Reconciled Head Grade Calculated Contained Gold Recovered Gold Gold Recovery Tonnes (Wet) Tonnes (Dry) Gold (g/t) Troy Ounces Troy Ounces Percent (%) 4,816 4,674 2.80 - 3.26 421 - 490 394 - 462 93.5 - 94.4

Bulk Sample Costs: The cost for the bulk sample was approximately CAD$1,200,000 or $257/dry tonne or $2,810/oz (In USD $855,000 or $183/dry tonne or $2,000/oz) which included grade control drilling, extraction, crushing, hauling and processing (minimal costs associated with Inventus personnel and G&A were not included due to the overlap with other company activities). The bulk sample was conducted on a pilot scale, and significant operational efficiencies could be achieved in a commercial production scenario.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration, comments: “The 007 North bulk sample is another strong step forward for Pardo and demonstrates the economic potential of our near‑surface gold mineralization. With a $4,000 gold price and 3 gpt gold material, the margins look good. With Phase 2 drilling underway and results in the pipeline, we expect a steady flow of news as we await processing of the next 10,000-tonne bulk sample anticipated at the end of January, 2026.”

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Technical Information

The 007 North bulk sample was processed at McEwen Mining’s Stock Mill, a fully permitted facility utilizing a conventional carbon in leach “CIL” flowsheet. The bulk sample material entered directly into the ball mill, where feed samples were collected for grade control. The material was milled to P95 (>95% passing 74 um) through a two-stage cyclone overflow re-grind ball mill circuit and then directed into the CIL tanks, where activated carbon adsorbed gold from solution. Tails were sampled after the final CIL tank discharge to determine metallurgical efficiency. The carbon load and circuit inventories were sampled, weighed and assayed before and after the bulk sample was processed to provide Inventus with an in-circuit inventory for reconciliation of the bulk sample. Due to the short processing time and difference of “typical” ore material, variability of the final reconciliation resulted in uncertainty of the final grade as is presented in Table 1 of the news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

