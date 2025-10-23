Inventus Announces Engagement of Industry Veteran Ed Baer for Investor Relations

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Investor Relations Agreement with Mr. Eduardo “Ed” Baer, a seasoned mining executive with over 30 years of experience in corporate development, capital markets, and investor communications within the mining sector.

Mr. Baer has held senior executive positions with European Goldfields Ltd., TVX Gold Inc., and Greystar Resources Ltd., and has led numerous successful corporate transformation and financing initiatives in Canada and internationally.

Ed Baer comments: “I am very pleased to join the Inventus Mining team and work alongside an experienced mining group of professionals with extensive industry background, as we advance the exploration of the unique, near-surface, Pardo gold project.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Mr. Baer will receive 600,000 stock options and provide investor relations and strategic communications services to enhance Inventus’ visibility in the capital markets and strengthen engagement with shareholders and stakeholders.

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “We’re very pleased to welcome Ed Baer to the Inventus team. His extensive experience in investor relations and corporate development across multiple international mining jurisdictions will be invaluable as we advance the Pardo gold project and strengthen engagement with our shareholders.”

In addition, the Company has granted 2,000,000 incentive stock options to certain executives, directors, employees, and consultants of Inventus Mining. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.29 per share for a period of five years and have been issued under the Company’s 10% rolling stock option plan. The options vest over 6, 12, and 18 months from the date of grant. All stock options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information visit www.inventusmining.com, or contact:

Mr. Wesley Whymark

President, Head of Exploration and Director

Inventus Mining Corp.

E-mail: wesley@inventusmining.com

Phone: 705-822-3005

Social Media Accounts

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. We have a 100% interest in our principal assets the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. The Pardo Gold Project is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery in North America. Inventus has approximately 205 million common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “if”, “yet”, “potential”, “undetermined”, “objective”, or “plan”. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company’s public documents filed on SEDAR+. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.