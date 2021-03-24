ACWA Statement on Reduced State Water Project Allocation

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACWA Executive Director Dave Eggerton issued the following statement in response to the Department of Water Resources (DWR) reduction of its State Water Project (SWP) allocation for the 2021 water year from the initial allocation of 10% to 5%.



“DWR’s sobering announcement makes it abundantly clear that action must be taken now at the state and federal levels to improve our aging water infrastructure to realize a more reliable, resilient water supply for our people and food supply as the extremes of climate change grow more severe,” Eggerton said. ACWA and its member agencies have long supported such investments in water supply resilience and cautioned that the challenges of adapting to a changing climate require investment by all interested parties: state, federal and local.

In addition to today’s DWR announcement, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced last month that the initial allocation for South-of-Delta agricultural repayment and water service contractors would be 5%. They have since also added that that South-of-Delta agricultural repayment and water service contractors will have delayed access to their water allocation.

