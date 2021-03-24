Annual general meeting 2021 - Nykredit Bank A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
24 March 2021
Nykredit Bank A/S – annual general meeting 2021
At Nykredit Bank's annual general meeting held on Wednesday 24 March 2021:
- The Annual Report 2020, including the proposal for distribution of net profit, was approved.
- Discharge of the Board of Directors and Executive Board was adopted.
- The Board of Directors' proposals for remuneration policy and Management remuneration were adopted.
- Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann were re-elected to the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors now consists of Michael Rasmussen, Anders Jensen, Tonny Thierry Andersen and David Hellemann as well as two staff representatives: Allan Kristiansen and Susanne Møller Nielsen.
- EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab was appointed as the Company's auditors.
Copenhagen, 24 March 2021
Nykredit Bank A/S
Board of Directors
