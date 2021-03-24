Posifa Technologies Introduces New MEMS Pirani Vacuum Transducer Designed for Cost-Effective OEM Integration

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today introduced its new PVC4000 series MEMS Pirani vacuum transducer. Designed for cost-effective OEM integration, the device consists of a surface-mount MEMS Pirani sensor and microcontroller-based measuring electronics — all packaged in an ultra-compact PCB assembly featuring a connector-terminated wire harness.



The PVC4000’s sensor element is based on Posifa’s second-generation MEMS thermal conduction chip, which operates under the principle that the thermal conductivity of gas is proportional to its vacuum pressure. The transducer’s microcontroller-based measuring electronics amplify and digitize the senor’s signal, providing output via an I²C interface. The interface also allows users to store calibration data in the microcontroller, which is utilized by a built-in piecewise linearization algorithm to provide calibrated output.

To compensate for variations in thermal conductivity due to changes in ambient temperature, the PVC4000 features a temperature compensation algorithm, which takes its input from a built-in temperature sensor. In addition, a pulsed excitation scheme, in which the sensor chip is heated for about 100 ms and then turned off for one second, prevents signal drift due to self-heating, and also reduces the power consumption of the transducer.

The transducer released today is ideal for digital vacuum gauges. For these applications, the device combines low power consumption with extremely fast response times of <1.2 s and a wide effective range from 1 millitorr (0.13 Pa) to 1 atm (760 torr, or 101 kPa). Readers may contact Posifa to discuss options for customizing the transducer’s specifications.

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products are designed to meet the needs of demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa serves its global customer base through direct sales and a network of distributors in the United States, Europe, Korea, and Taiwan. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information on Posifa Technologies is available at http://posifatech.com/ .

