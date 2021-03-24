Lucidworks Named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks , the provider of the Connected Experience Cloud, was named as a Visionary in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, one of the world’s leading independent technology research and advisory firms.



“Organizations are struggling to connect users with relevant information in their moment of need across all digital channels,” said Will Hayes, CEO, Lucidworks. “ Lucidworks Connected Experience Cloud delivers great digital experiences for employees and customers, and connects insights from both throughout the entire enterprise. We believe being recognized as a Visionary demonstrates our ability to drive end-to-end journeys and turn insights into actions.”

Brands such as Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and SAS rely on Lucidworks to power omnichannel personalization for employees and customers. For example, with Fusion , Lenovo saw conversions increase by 35 percent after they began capturing customer signals and applying those insights to their business. Lucidworks also saw another customer, a major home goods retailer, deploy Fusion’s out-of-the-box ML to improve their digital experience, resulting in $200 million in organic annual growth.

A complimentary copy of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines research report is available here . Contact Lucidworks today to learn how the Connected Experience Cloud powers omnichannel personalization for some of the world’s largest brands.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, Stephen Emmott, Anthony Mullen, March 2021

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks offers the Connected Experience Cloud (CXC) that captures user signals from every action and applies them to digital experiences everywhere. CXC combines the power of search and machine learning to personalize experiences that meet employees’ and customers’ unique intent. The world’s largest brands, including Lenovo, Red Hat, Reddit and Cisco Systems rely on Lucidworks’ suite of products to power product discovery, customer service, and knowledge management applications that delight customers and empower employees. Lucidworks’ investors include Francisco Partners, Sixth Street Partners, Top Tier Capital Partners, Shasta Ventures, Granite Ventures, and Walden International. Learn more at Lucidworks.com. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .



