English Estonian

The Supervisory Board of AS Baltika approved on the meeting held on 24th March 2021 the Annual report and loss allocation proposal for the year 2020 of Baltika Group. The Supervisory Board decided to present the annual report and profit allocation proposal as prepared by the Management Board for the approval of the annual general meeting of shareholders. Group financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary disclosure on 26 February 2021.

The audited 2020 Annual report is available at the websites of NASDAQ Tallinn Stock Exchange http://www.nasdaqomxbaltic.com and Baltika Group http://www.baltikagroup.com .





Triinu Tarkin

Member of the Management Board, CFO

Triinu.Tarkin@baltikagroup.com

Attachments