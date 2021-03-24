Notice of AGM

Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report and Accounts

24 March 2021

Admiral Group Plc ("Company") announces that its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 2pm on Friday 30 April 2021 at the Company's registered office of Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Company will today publish and post to shareholders its annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 (the "Annual Report"), together with its 2021 Annual General Meeting notice (the "Notice") with related explanatory circular (the "Circular") (together the "AGM Notice and Circular").

In addition to the regular AGM business, the AGM Notice and Circular contains a proposed resolution to rectify a procedural issue regarding the payment of a number of historical dividends by the Company (the "Relevant Distributions").

In order to remedy this, the proposed resolution will, if passed, ratify the Relevant Distributions and give the Board authority to enter into deeds of release for shareholders and directors and restore all parties to the position they were intended to be in had the Relevant Distributions been made in accordance with the procedural requirements of the Companies Act 2006. This is in line with the remedies taken by other listed companies that have encountered similar procedural issues in the past. The issue is of a historical nature and there is no change to the financial outlook of the Company and no past accounts will need to be restated. No fines or other penalties have been incurred by the Company. There is no impact on the final dividend for the 2020 year proposed for approval by shareholders at the AGM.

The Circular, which was approved today by the Financial Conduct Authority, contains further details of the Relevant Distributions. The Notice, which accompanies the Circular, convenes the Annual General Meeting of the Company for 2pm on 30 April 2021 at Tŷ Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH.

The Annual Report and the AGM Notice and Circular is available at www.admiralgroup.co.uk/investor-relations.

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Mark Waters

Company Secretary

LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685