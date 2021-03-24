English French

Delta Drone strengthens its portfolio of strategic investments: equity investment in Israeli Sightec

March 24, 2021 at 6 p.m.

Thanks to the establishment of its subsidiary Delta Drone International (a company listed on the Sydney ASX stock exchange - DLT:ASX), the group now has three solid development bases outside France: Southern Africa and Australia for the mining and agriculture sectors and Israel via ParaZero, on-board drone safety systems.

This position also offers the group the major opportunity to be as close as possible to the high-tech sector in Israel, the leading area of innovation for the drone sector worldwide.

It is in this context that the team present in Tel Aviv allowed Delta Drone, through its investment company UDT - United Drone Technology (ex-DDrone Invest) to sign an investment agreement in the Israeli machine vision company, Sightec (https://www.sightec.com/) .

Sightec is a start-up based in Tel Aviv, that develops machine vision software for autonomous flights including automatic navigation and landing solutions that turn off-the-shelf cameras intro smart sensors and make drones more intelligent and autonomous, capable of analyzing and managing their entire environment in real time.

Thanks to the NavSight system developed by Sightec, drones have a real-time "visual situation awareness" of the flight environment, day and night, without the use of GPS. During navigation, take-off and landing phases, the system analyzes the drone’s ever changing surroundings in real time while detecting and classifying dynamic and static objects that can affect the flight safety. This data is then instantly analyzed to manage and adapt the drone’s flight plan.

The NavSight system is a major contributor to safety, including Beyond Line Of Sight (BVLOS) missions. Furthermore, it is very complementary to ParaZero’s on-board safety package. The joint offering forms the most active, automatic and autonomous safety solution in the drone market

In addition to this investment, Delta Drone and Sightec plan to develop close technology collaboration between their respective engineering teams in France and Israel.

Sightec's clients include drone and avionics integrators for reconnaissance and homeland security missions such as Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Elta Systems, as well as drone integrators in a wide range of civilian applications, including delivery, mapping, security and first responders.





