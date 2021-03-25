Los Angeles, USA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gonorrhea Pipeline Analysis: Emerging Therapies and Key Companies Transforming the Gonorrhea Landscape

DelveInsight’s ‘ Gonorrhea Pipeline Insights ’ report provides a holistic view of the pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Gonorrhea domain.

The report lays down a complete coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Gonorrhea across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

The Gonorrhea pipeline report brings to the eye business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs.

and Among the Gonorrhea emerging therapies, NGoXIM (TherapyX), SMT-571 (Summit Therapeutics) are in the pre-clinical phase of development, while Gepotidacin (GlaxoSmithKline), ETX-0914 (Entasis Therapeutics) and EVO100 (Evofem Biosciences) in the phase III stage of clinical development.

(TherapyX), SMT-571 (Summit Therapeutics) are in the pre-clinical phase of development, while (GlaxoSmithKline), (Entasis Therapeutics) and (Evofem Biosciences) in the phase III stage of clinical development. Key pharmaceutical companies developing novel therapies and advancing Gonorrhea pipeline include Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Summit Therapeutics, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics, Cempra Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Gonorrhea is a sexually transmitted disease (STD, which is caused by an infection with the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacterium. It infects the mucous membranes of the reproductive tract, including the cervix, uterus, and fallopian tubes in women and the urethra in women and men. N. gonorrhoeae can also infect the mucous membranes of the mouth, throat, eyes, and rectum.

Rectal infection symptoms associate with Gonorrhea include discharge, anal itching, soreness, bleeding, or painful bowel movements. However, many people with Gonorrhea are asymptomatic. Usually, symptoms appear in two to five days in males, with a possible range of one to 30 days. In females, symptoms develop within 10 days of infection.

Gonorrhea treatment aims to stop the infection from progressing. The treatment generally involves the use of antibiotics. The CDC recommends different types of antibiotics incuding a single dose of 250 milligrams of intramuscular ceftriaxone (Rocephin) and 1 gram of oral azithromycin (Zithromax).

Gonorrhea Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Debio-1453 Debiopharm Preclinical Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors NA Gepotidacin GlaxoSmithKline Phase III DNA gyrase inhibitors; Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors Oral EVO100 Evofem Biosciences Phase III NA Topical Solithromycin Melinta Therapeutics Phase III Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors Oral Zoliflodacin Entasis Therapeutics Phase III DNA gyrase inhibitors Oral

Gonorrhea Disease Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Late-stage Gonorrhea pipeline products (Phase III)

Mid-stage Gonorrhea drug pipeline products (Phase II)

Early-stage Gonorrhea emerging product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates

Discontinued & Inactive candidates

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravitreal

Infusion

Parenteral

Subretinal

Topical

By Molecule Type

Monoclonal antibodies

Monoclonal Antibody

Peptides

Polymer

Small molecule

Gene therapy

By Mechanism of Action

Enoyl-ACP reductase inhibitors

Protein 50S ribosomal subunit inhibitors

DNA gyrase inhibitors

Type II DNA topoisomerase inhibitors

By Targets

Protease

Immune system

Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Alopexx Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Evofem Biosciences, Entasis Therapeutics, Melinta Therapeutics, Biolytics Pharma, Boulos and Cooper Pharmaceuticals, Debiopharm International, Hsiri Therapeutics, Microbiotix, Nabriva Therapeutics, Redx Pharma, Therapyx, Yaso Therapeutics and several others.

Key Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapies: Gepotidacin, ETX-0914, EVO100, Solithromycin, Zoliflodacin and several others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Gonorrhea Overview 4 Gonorrhea Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Gonorrhea Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Gonorrhea – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Gonorrhea Pipeline Assessment 8 Gonorrhea Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Gonorrhea Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Gonorrhea Pipeline Products 13 Gonorrhea Key Companies 14 Gonorrhea Key Products 15 Gonorrhea Unmet Needs 16 Gonorrhea Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Gonorrhea Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Gonorrhea Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

