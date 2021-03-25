Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Unaudited Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.



Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net revenues reached RMB1,889.0 million (US$289.5 million), an increase of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

reached RMB1,889.0 million (US$289.5 million), an increase of 8.5% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 23.5%, compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2020 and 19.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

was 23.5%, compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2020 and 19.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB110.6 million (US$16.9 million), an increase of 23.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

was RMB110.6 million (US$16.9 million), an increase of 23.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 1 was RMB115.5 million (US$17.7 million), an increase of 15.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

was RMB115.5 million (US$17.7 million), an increase of 15.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Number of cumulative household users reached more than 5.1 million, compared to approximately 4.6 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 and approximately 3.2 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

reached more than 5.1 million, compared to approximately 4.6 million as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 and approximately 3.2 million as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. Percentage of household users with at least two connected products reached 20.0%, compared to 19.5% as of the end of the third quarter of 2020 and 17.9% as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2019.

1 “Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company” is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Highlights

Net revenues reached RMB5,825.6 million (US$892.8 million), an increase of 25.3% from 2019.

reached RMB5,825.6 million (US$892.8 million), an increase of 25.3% from 2019. Gross margin was 18.6%, compared to 23.3% for 2019.

was 18.6%, compared to 23.3% for 2019. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB173.3 million (US$26.6 million).

was RMB173.3 million (US$26.6 million). Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB245.5 million (US$37.6 million).

“As we continued to execute on our quality growth strategy which focuses on shifting our business and product mix toward higher margin products, we are pleased to deliver meaningful gross margin recovery in the fourth quarter along with strong full-year growth,” said Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi.

“As part of our growth strategy, we continue to roll out more high-end new products with a focus on seamless integration with AI and IoT, which we firmly believe to be the backbone of smart products in the IoT era. Our innovative SKUs with higher margins and higher average selling prices are the main drivers of our recent gross margin uplift. In the past months, we have introduced Super and Vision series of water purifiers under our new premium water purifier sub-brand Quanxian, new SKUs of 21Face 5G large-screen refrigerators, EyeBot AI washing machines and New Wind AI washer-dryers, together with a series of smart home devices, including 5G IoT CPE products, routers and IoT chips. In particular, as a result of our investment in Viomi-branded premium water purifiers, we have maintained our leading position in the technology innovation in this area and expect an even greater revenue contribution from this category. Earlier this month, two of our water purification technologies were recognized by professional organizations and experts including China Association for Quality Inspection with the potential to be applied in the water purification industry. In addition, leveraging our investment and endeavors in research and development, we have achieved solid performance in patent innovation. As of the end of 2020, the number of our accumulative domestic and global patent applications had reached over 3,000, among which, over 2,400 were already registered.

“The successful launch and rapid development of our new business in Viomi-branded sweeper robots for domestic and overseas expansion were also key pillars of our overall profitability improvement. In the fourth quarter, we assembled a dedicated sweeper robot team and introduced Alpha and other series of sweeper robots. We will continue to roll out more differentiated SKUs and expand into more global markets.

“We are also seeking to provide more comprehensive IoT household solutions, consisting of IoT product experiences, services and internet content. With regards to our value-added content, we consistently upgrade our large-screen refrigerator operating system and recently expanded our cooperation with additional third-party platforms to further enrich our large-screen internet resources and create differentiated kitchen scenario experience and increase user stickiness,” added Mr. Chen.

“As we progressed into 2021, we have continued to execute on our quality growth operating strategy through the introduction of new high-end products and the optimization across product lines. We will introduce a series of new AI products including water purifiers, sweeper robots, air conditioners, and smart kitchen products, among others, in our upcoming Spring new product launch event in early April. We will also invest more resources in branding and research and development for our IoT products, as well as our IoT service system to optimize our 5G IoT Home system and user experience. We remain confident in our ability to maintain our leading position in the IoT home industry as we continue to execute our strategy to deliver robust and stable growth, a healthy level of profitability and long-term shareholder value,” concluded Mr. Chen.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

REVENUE

Net revenues increased by 8.5% to RMB1,889.0 million (US$289.5 million) from RMB1,741.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The growth was slightly below the Company’s previous guidance by approximately 0.6%, primarily due to the proactive step to stop the sales of some specific products with lower average selling prices and lower gross margins, e.g. specific low-end refrigerators and washing machines, in order to make room for the launch of new large-screen refrigerators and high-end washing machines and improve profitability.

IoT @ Home portfolio. Revenues from IoT @ Home portfolio increased by 15.7% to RMB1,114.6 million (US$170.8 million) from RMB963.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The growth was primarily driven by sustained sales increases for certain new product categories, in particular sweeper robots.

Home water solutions. Revenues from home water solutions decreased by 5.9% to RMB363.0 million (US$55.6 million) from RMB385.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to the decreases in average selling prices of Xiaomi-branded water purifier products. This was partially offset by the successful introduction and increased sales of a new series of Viomi-branded water purifier products, which narrowed the year-over-year decline for home water solutions, compared to previous quarters.

Consumables. Revenues from consumables increased by 69.3% to RMB160.2 million (US$24.5 million) from RMB94.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to increased demand for the Company’s water purifier filter products.





Small appliances and others. Revenues from small appliances and others decreased by 15.5% to RMB251.2 million (US$38.5 million) from RMB297.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to product portfolio optimization for higher gross margin in this category.



GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit increased by 28.0% to RMB443.8 million (US$68.0 million) from RMB346.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Gross margin was 23.5%, compared to 17.1% for the third quarter of 2020 and 19.9% for the fourth quarter of 2019. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in gross margin were primarily driven by the Company’s efforts to shift the business and product mix toward higher gross margin products, including the roll out of new Viomi-branded water purifiers and sweeper robots, alongside the optimization of margins across product lines.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 21.3% to RMB331.8 million (US$50.8 million) from RMB273.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, primarily due to the growth of the Company’s business, as well as the increases in research and development expenses and selling and marketing expenses.

Research and development expenses increased by 41.8% to RMB93.1 million (US$14.3 million) from RMB65.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 17.3% to RMB217.4 million (US$33.3 million) from RMB185.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.7% to RMB21.3 million (US$3.3 million) from RMB22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations increased by 36.4% to RMB126.3 million (US$19.4 million) from RMB92.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income2, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, increased by 27.3% to RMB131.2 million (US$20.1 million) from RMB103.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB110.6 million (US$16.9 million), compared to RMB89.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company increased by 15.3% to RMB115.5 million (US$17.7 million) from RMB100.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

2 “Non-GAAP operating income” is defined as income from operation excluding share-based compensation expenses. See “Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB504.1 million (US$77.3 million), restricted cash of RMB70.6 million (US$10.8 million), short-term deposits of nil and short-term investments of RMB696.1 million (US$106.7 million), compared to RMB972.4 million, RMB30.6 million, RMB60.0 million and RMB316.2 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

REVENUE

Net revenues increased by 25.3% to RMB5,825.6 million (US$892.8 million) from RMB4,647.5 million for 2019.

IoT @ Home portfolio. Revenues from IoT @ Home portfolio increased by 45.6% to RMB3,671.7 million (US$562.7 million) from RMB2,522.2 million for 2019.





Home water solutions. Revenues from home water solutions decreased by 17.1% to RMB883.3 million (US$135.4 million) from RMB1,065.2 million for 2019.





Consumables. Revenues from consumables increased by 44.0% to RMB382.9 million (US$58.7 million) from RMB265.8 million for 2019.





Small appliances and others. Revenues from small appliances and others increased by 11.8% to RMB887.7 million (US$136.0 million) from RMB794.3 million for 2019.



GROSS PROFIT

Gross profit was RMB1,083.0 million (US$166.0 million), compared to RMB1,082.4 million for 2019. Gross margin was 18.6%, compared to 23.3% for 2019.

OPERATING EXPENSES

Total operating expenses increased by 15.4% to RMB931.8 million (US$142.8 million) from RMB807.2 million for 2019.

Research and development expenses increased by 29.6% to RMB265.7 million (US$40.7 million) from RMB204.9 million for 2019.

Selling and marketing expenses increased by 12.8% to RMB597.2 million (US$91.5 million) from RMB529.2 million for 2019.

General and administrative expenses decreased by 5.7% to RMB68.9 million (US$10.6 million) from RMB73.1 million for 2019.

As a percentage of total net revenues, total operating expenses decreased to 16.0% from 17.4% for 2019.

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

Income from operations was RMB184.0 million (US$28.2 million), compared to RMB311.1 million for 2019.

Non-GAAP operating income, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses, was RMB256.2 million (US$39.3 million), compared to RMB354.2 million for 2019.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB173.3 million (US$26.6 million), compared to RMB292.2 million for 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company was RMB245.5 million (US$37.6 million), compared to RMB335.3 million for 2019.

OUTLOOK

For the first quarter of 2021, the Company currently expects:

Net revenues to be between RMB900 million and RMB950 million, representing a year-over-year growth of approximately 17.6% to 24.1%.



The above outlook is based on the current market conditions and reflects the Company’s current and preliminary estimates of market and operating conditions and customer demand, which are all subject to change.

Conference Call

The Company’s management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, March 25, 2021 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 25, 2021) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. Listeners may access the call by dialing:

United States (Toll Free): +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Mainland China (Toll Free): 400-120-1203 Hong Kong (Toll Free): 800-905-945 Hong Kong: +852-3018-4992 Conference ID: 10153115

A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call until April 1, 2021 by dialing:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Replay Passcode: 10153115

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at http://ir.viomi.com.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders, which are non-GAAP financial measures, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. Non-GAAP operating income is income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.

The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges, and these measures provide useful information about the Company’s operating results, enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or construed as alternative to income from operations, net income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of the Company’s operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to the Company’s data. We encourage investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Exchange Rate

The Company’s business is primarily conducted in China and the significant majority of revenues generated are denominated in Renminbi (“RMB”). This announcement contains currency conversions of RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ are made at a rate of RMB 6.5250 to US$1.00, the effective noon buying rate for December 31, 2020 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate on for December 31, 2020, or at any other rate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Viomi’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Viomi may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to Fourth parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company’s growth strategies; the cooperation with Xiaomi, the recognition of the Company’s brand; trends and competition in global IoT-enabled smart home market; development and commercialization of new products, services and technologies; governmental policies relating to the Company’s industry and general economic conditions in China and around the globe, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd

Cecilia Li

E-mail: ir@viomi.com.cn

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Emilie Wu

Tel: +86-21-6039-8363

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

E-mail: viomi@tpg-ir.com

VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 972,438 504,108 77,258 Restricted cash 30,567 70,601 10,820 Short-term deposits 60,000 - - Short-term investments 316,201 696,051 106,674 Accounts and notes receivable from third parties (net of allowance of RMB2,006 and RMB9,246 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 316,189 427,352 65,495 Accounts receivable from a related party (net of allowance of nil and RMB61 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 707,947 609,094 93,348 Other receivables from related parties (net of allowance of nil and RMB9 as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 23,944 88,038 13,492 Inventories 418,015 439,375 67,337 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 62,314 87,280 13,377 Long-term deposits due within one year - 10,000 1,533 Total current assets 2,907,615 2,931,899 449,334 Non-current assets Prepaid expenses and other non-current assets 11,170 19,803 3,035 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,293 72,436 11,101 Deferred tax assets 12,276 14,189 2,175 Intangible assets, net 4,357 7,681 1,177 Right-of-use assets, net 19,762 20,529 3,146 Land use rights, net - 62,982 9,652 Long-term deposits - 50,000 7,663 Total non-current assets 114,858 247,620 37,949 Total assets 3,022,473 3,179,519 487,283 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts and notes payable 1,043,159 1,001,371 153,467 Advances from customers 103,150 112,613 17,259 Amount due to related parties 25,106 124,192 19,033 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 325,042 335,488 51,416 Short-term borrowing 95,868 - - Income tax payables 33,522 50,962 7,810 Lease liabilities due within one year 6,993 9,481 1,453 Total current liabilities 1,632,840 1,634,107 250,438 Non-current liabilities Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,795 3,400 521 Lease liabilities 13,391 11,693 1,792 Total non-current liabilities 15,186 15,093 2,313 Total liabilities 1,648,026 1,649,200 252,751



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

As of December 31, As of December 31, 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ Shareholders’ equity Class A Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 4,800,000,000 shares authorized; 98,444,732 and 104,163,686 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 6 6 1 Class B Ordinary Shares (US$0.00001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 110,850,000 and 103,554,546 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) 6 6 1 Treasury stock - (54,600 ) (8,368 ) Additional paid-in capital 1,192,332 1,278,004 195,863 Retained earnings 195,596 363,051 55,640 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,145 ) (59,384 ) (9,101 ) Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Company 1,368,795 1,527,083 234,036 Non-controlling interests 5,652 3,236 496 Total shareholders’ equity 1,374,447 1,530,319 234,532 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 3,022,473 3,179,519 487,283

Note: On January 1, 2020, the Company adopted ASC326, “Financial Instruments-Credit Losses” using modified-retrospective transition approach. Following the adoption of this guidance, a cumulative-effect adjustment to retained earnings, amounting to RMB2.4 million, was recognized as of January 1, 2020.



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues A related party 891,271 1,046,628 160,403 2,112,170 2,889,441 442,826 Third parties 850,379 842,382 129,101 2,535,343 2,936,183 449,990 Total net revenues 1,741,650 1,889,010 289,504 4,647,513 5,825,624 892,816 Cost of revenues (including RMB24,002, RMB79,285, RMB48,424 and RMB454,432 with related parties for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and for the twelve months ended December 31,2019 and 2020, respectively) (1,395,080 ) (1,445,245 ) (221,493 ) (3,565,109 ) (4,742,668 ) (726,846 ) Gross profit 346,570 443,765 68,011 1,082,404 1,082,956 165,970 Operating expenses(1) Research and development expenses (including RMB657, RMB621, RMB657 and RMB1,915 with related parties for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) (65,633 ) (93,075 ) (14,264 ) (204,942 ) (265,680 ) (40,717 ) Selling and marketing expenses (including RMB36,935, RMB44,595, RMB81,851 and RMB97,223, with related parties for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2020, respectively) (185,320 ) (217,352 ) (33,311 ) (529,212 ) (597,176 ) (91,521 ) General and administrative expenses (22,628 ) (21,344 ) (3,271 ) (73,061 ) (68,914 ) (10,562 ) Total operating expenses (273,581 ) (331,771 ) (50,846 ) (807,215 ) (931,770 ) (142,800 ) Other income, net 19,607 14,297 2,191 35,880 32,795 5,026 Income from operations 92,596 126,291 19,356 311,069 183,981 28,196 Interest income and investment income 9,582 9,550 1,464 26,109 31,968 4,899 Other non-operating income 530 554 85 1,842 1,818 279 Income before income tax expenses 102,708 136,395 20,905 339,020 217,767 33,374 Income tax expenses (12,470 ) (25,191 ) (3,861 ) (45,190 ) (43,321 ) (6,639 ) Net income 90,238 111,204 17,044 293,830 174,446 26,735 Less: Net income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders 540 633 97 1,660 1,122 172 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company 89,698 110,571 16,947 292,170 173,324 26,563



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net income attributable to the Company 89,698 110,571 16,947 292,170 173,324 26,563 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustment (9,946 ) (25,757 ) (3,947 ) 10,641 (40,239 ) (6,167 ) Total comprehensive income attributable to the Company 79,752 84,814 13,000 302,811 133,085 20,396 Net income per ADS * -Basic 1.29 1.60 0.25 4.21 2.50 0.38 -Diluted 1.24 1.53 0.23 4.06 2.42 0.37 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS -Basic 69,644,780 69,281,941 69,281,941 69,385,502 69,604,016 69,604,016 -Diluted 72,117,474 72,417,910 72,417,910 71,951,859 71,874,591 71,874,591 Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company: -Basic 0.43 0.53 0.08 1.40 0.83 0.13 -Diluted 0.41 0.51 0.08 1.35 0.81 0.12 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net income per share -Basic 208,934,340 207,845,824 207,845,824 208,156,507 208,812,049 208,812,049 -Diluted 216,352,423 217,253,730 217,253,730 215,855,577 215,623,773 215,623,773 *Each ADS represents 3 ordinary shares. (1) Share-based compensation was allocated in operating expenses as follows: Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2020 2020 2019 2020 2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ General and administrative expenses 1,829 (3,753 ) (575 ) 7,282 11,303 1,732 Research and development expenses 6,418 5,847 896 23,564 49,996 7,662 Selling and marketing expenses 2,263 2,861 438 12,322 10,904 1,671



VIOMI TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD

Reconciliations of GAAP And Non-GAAP Results

(All amounts in thousands, except shares, ADS, per share and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2020 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Income from operations 92,596 126,291 19,356 311,069 183,981 28,196 Share-based compensation expenses 10,510 4,955 759 43,168 72,203 11,065 Non-GAAP operating income 103,106 131,246 20,115 354,237 256,184 39,261 Net income 90,238 111,204 17,044 293,830 174,446 26,735 Share-based compensation expenses 10,510 4,955 759 43,168 72,203 11,065 Non-GAAP net income 100,748 116,159 17,803 336,998 246,649 37,800 Net income attributable to the Company 89,698 110,571 16,947 292,170 173,324 26,563 Share-based compensation expenses 10,510 4,955 759 43,168 72,203 11,065 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company 100,208 115,526 17,706 335,338 245,527 37,628 Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 89,698 110,571 16,947 292,170 173,324 26,563 Share-based compensation expenses 10,510 4,955 759 43,168 72,203 11,065 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders 100,208 115,526 17,706 335,338 245,527 37,628 Non-GAAP net income per ADS -Basic 1.44 1.67 0.26 4.83 3.53 0.54 -Diluted 1.39 1.60 0.25 4.66 3.42 0.52 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS -Basic 69,644,780 69,281,941 69,281,941 69,385,502 69,604,016 69,604,016 -Diluted 72,117,474 72,417,910 72,417,910 71,951,859 71,874,591 71,874,591 Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share -Basic 0.48 0.56 0.09 1.61 1.18 0.18 -Diluted 0.46 0.53 0.08 1.55 1.14 0.17 Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per share -Basic 208,934,340 207,845,824 207,845,824 208,156,507 208,812,049 208,812,049 -Diluted 216,352,423 217,253,730 217,253,730 215,855,577 215,623,773 215,623,773

Note: The non-GAAP adjustments do not have any tax impact as share-based compensation expenses are non-deductible for income tax purpose.