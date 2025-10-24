Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Announces Release of First Half 2025 Financial Results on November 10, 2025 and US$20 Million Share Repurchase Plan

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 on November 10, 2025, before the open of the U.S. markets.

In addition, as a part of its continuous commitment to enhancing shareholder value, the Company’s board of directors has approved a new share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$20 million worth of its American depositary shares, ending on December 31, 2027.

Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Viomi, commented, “The Company’s new share repurchase program underscores our confidence in Viomi’s business outlook and our commitment to maximizing long-term shareholder value. We believe this program will support the Company’s development while creating sustainable value for our consumers and shareholders in the long run.”

The share repurchases under the new share repurchase plan may be effected from time to time on the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions, and will be implemented in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The Company expects to fund the repurchases out of its existing cash balance.‎

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

http://ir.viomi.com

