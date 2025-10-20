Viomi Technology Co., Ltd Appoints Malaysian Pop Star Shila Amzah as Brand Ambassador and Announces New AI Water Purifier Launch in Malaysia

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VIOT), a leading technology company for home water solutions in China, today announced the appointment of renowned Malaysian singer Ms. Shila Amzah as its brand ambassador in Malaysia. Ms. Amzah will join Viomi for a product launch event in Malaysia on October 30, where the Company will unveil its new AI water purifier, INNO, designed to bring a smarter and safer drinking water lifestyle to local households.





Mr. Xiaoping Chen, Founder and CEO of Viomi, commented: “We are thrilled to welcome Ms. Shila Amzah as our brand ambassador in Malaysia. Together, at our upcoming product launch event, we will unveil our new AI water purifier – INNO. Featuring Viomi’s proprietary mineralization technology, INNO is already available for pre-sale in Malaysia, which embodies our commitment to a high-quality, healthy lifestyle and is poised to redefine the home drinking water experience for consumers.

“Since its founding, Viomi has been dedicated to innovating in water purification. The Company continuously refines its household water purification solutions, using AI technology to create new possibilities for healthy living while driving the industry forward. This partnership with Ms. Amzah is a key step in Viomi’s strategy to expand into the Southeast Asian market, and will better showcase Viomi’s brand mission of ‘AI for Better Water,’ aiming to bring a more wonderful, healthy, and sustainable smart experience to household users worldwide.”

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is “AI for Better Water,” utilizing AI technology to provide better drinking water solutions for households worldwide.

As an industry-leading technology company in home water solutions, Viomi has developed a distinctive “Equipment + Consumables” business model. By leveraging its expertise in AI technology, intelligent hardware and software development, the Company simplifies filter replacement and enhances water quality monitoring, thereby increasing the filter replacement rate. Its continuous technological innovations extend filter lifespan and lower user costs, promoting the adoption of water purifiers and supporting a healthy lifestyle while effectively addressing the rising global demand for cleaner, fresher and healthier drinking water. The Company operates a world-leading “Water Purifier Gigafactory” with an integrated industrial chain that boasts optimal efficiency and facilitates continuous breakthroughs in water purification. This state-of-the-art facility enables Viomi to achieve economies of scale and accelerate the global popularization of residential water filtration.

