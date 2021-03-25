Parascript Earns KMWorld Recognition for Knowledge Management

Longmont, CO, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parascript, which provides document analysis software processing over 100 billion documents each year, earns recognition from KMWorld for the sixth consecutive year in the 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. KMWorld is the leading publisher and information provider serving the knowledge, content and document management markets.

"Amidst the dramatic changes taking place today, innovative organizations are seeking new approaches to improve their processes. The 2021 KMWorld 100 is a list of leading-edge knowledge management companies that are helping their customers to expand access to information, leverage new opportunities and accelerate growth," said Tom Hogan, Group Publisher at KMWorld.

To select the 2021 100 companies that matter in knowledge management, KMWorld curated a list of innovative knowledge management companies whose offerings help organizations expand access to information and accelerate growth during these challenging times.

"Flexibility, agility and the ability to pivot are attributes that have become critical to forward-thinking companies—and that is particularly the case now. Successful organizations don't want to merely survive; they want to dominate their market sectors. But to do that, they need the right tools and products," Mr. Hogan explained.

Accessing and managing information from documents that are scanned, faxed or generated from applications is critical to successful knowledge management for enterprises looking to maximize their efficiency and adaptability as well as optimize customer experience. Parascript Smart Learning software delivers intelligent document processing in a different way that makes it considerably easier to configure and optimize highly reliable automation without making sacrifices on capability.

This automation includes document classification, data location, extraction and verification—and adds additional unique capabilities including full-page handwriting transcription, signature detection and verification, and presence detection of stamps and initials. These are capabilities crucial for automation scenarios in regulated industries such as lending and health insurance. Using a proprietary machine learning platform called Smart Learning, Parascript software is easily configured and learns in production with zero impact to workflows so that quality data results are maintained even in the most complex, dynamic environments.

“It is always an honor to be recognized by KMWorld, which is the best resource for decision-makers to learn about the leading solutions, cutting-edge technologies and new strategies in information management,” said Greg Council, the Vice President of Marketing and Product Management.

A successful knowledge management strategy becomes more critical than ever for organizations determined to excel during and post-pandemic. Innovative and proven solutions such as Parascript Smart Learning software offer real straight through processing and the opportunity to eliminate unnecessarily manual processes.

About KMWorld

KMWorld is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. KMWorld informs more than 21,000 print subscribers about the components and processes — and related success stories — that together offer solutions for improving business performance. With access to many of the most knowledgeable writers and analysts in the industry, KMWorld also offers a number of special publications including the KMWorld Best Practices White Papers series — delivering high-value, educational content from industry-leading solutions providers, free from marketing hype and distraction, and the KMWorld Buyer's Guide — a print and electronic resource that shortens the search for a vendor and helps identify sources for KM tools. Visit KMWorld.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript supplies the digital workforce with AI-based software that automates human tasks involved with document-based information. Parascript provides intelligent capture leveraging machine learning with real-time adaptability and auto-configuration. Our software offers easy-to-use, image-based analysis, classification, data location, extraction and verification. More than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations and the healthcare industry are analyzed annually by Parascript software. Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Visit Parascript.