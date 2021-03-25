Safe-T Partners with Philemon Security USA for the Distribution of its ZoneZero™ Solution in North America

Philemon to be Safe-T’s Lead Distributor in North America Targeting the $92 Billion Government IT Sector

HERZLIYA, Israel , March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd . (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safe-T Data A.R Ltd., and Philemon Security USA have signed a distribution agreement to offer Safe-T’s ZoneZero™ solutions to the Federal agencies and commercial markets with system integrators, managed security service providers and tier one and two resellers in North America. Philemon will become Safe-T’s lead distributor in North America.



“Our innovative ZoneZero™ solution is an ideal fit for Philemon’s partners and end customers’ profile, and their commitment to supply the market with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions," said Avi Rubinstein, Safe-T’s Chief Business Officer. "As federal agencies become a popular target for hackers, we believe that our solutions, coupled with Philemon’s considerable experience in this sector, can bring significant benefits for both companies.”

Keith Mortier, Chief Executive Officer of Philemon Security, added, “Safe-T offers extensive enrichment, surpassing currently available cybersecurity access measures over networks. Network Security is the key focus for Philemon, and we searched for a partner that would enhance and complete our solution. Safe-T’s products on their own would significantly augment customers' current security posture of most corporate networks. We see immediate market benefits especially during the current climate where remote work is rapidly becoming the norm of working life. More importantly, Philemon also sees Safe-T as the prime vendor of Network Security in Philemon’s portfolio.”

About Philemon security

Philemon Security was established to help secure our most precious business assets from threat actors all around the world to ensure safe computing and data protection. To accomplish this, we form alliances and relationships that make sense to our customers. For more information, please visit www.philemonsecurity.com .

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s solutions on AWS Marketplace are available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the advantages of its ZoneZero™ solution, the potential of the partnership with Philemon Security USA, the benefits of the partnership and the potential of the ZoneZero™ solution and/or the partnership to address requirements of federal agencies and/or commercial demand in North America. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SFET@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us