Nokia, Key Bridge Wireless introduce integrated CBRS offering for CSPs, multiple-system operators and enterprise private wireless

Spectrum Access System (SAS) service combines Nokia and Key Bridge Wireless innovation for fast, easy private wireless deployment and highly reliable operation on CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) shared spectrum



New Nokia Domain Proxy capabilities provide enhanced network security, reliability and control



Integrated CBRS solution enables additional high Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) for reliable use within U.S. coastal areas

25 March 2021

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today announced a fully integrated CBRS solution aimed at enabling communications service providers (CSPs), multiple-system operators (MSOs) and enterprises to take full advantage of their investment in CBRS spectrum.

The new offering complements Nokia’s portfolio of FCC-certified CBRS radio and devices, and adds to its leading range of industrial-grade 4.9G/LTE and 5G private wireless networking solutions.

Designed to accelerate CBRS private wireless deployment, it is the most comprehensive solution in the marketplace for CSPs, MSOs and enterprises to deploy reliable CBRS networks quickly and easily.

The solution consists of Key Bridge Wireless FCC-certified Wave 1 SAS/ESC coupled with Nokia CBRS radios, user devices and new Domain Proxy. The Nokia and Key Bridge Wireless partnership, incorporating shared spectrum technical innovations from Nokia Bell Labs, provides the highly reliable SAS service required to operate in CBRS General Authorized Access (GAA) and Priority Access License (PAL) spectrum.

Stephan Litjens, Vice President Enterprise Solutions, Nokia Cloud & Network Services, said: “Together with Key Bridge, this new offering gives PAL and GAA users a new standard in ease of use. Its unparalleled robustness will extend and accelerate their CBRS plans, and maximize the value of their investment. CBRS presents a huge opportunity for CSPs, MSOs and enterprises for deployment of private wireless networks and to build the platform for new use cases that drive Industry 4.0 implementation.”

The Nokia Domain Proxy’s unique capabilities are implemented as scalable edge cloud native micro-services, which aggregate multiple radio links to simplify SAS connectivity in large deployments. Simultaneously, they provide an extra level of CBRS reliability, policy control and security in the most challenging environments.

The integrated Key Bridge Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) in the solution can be selectively densified in areas with high-value industrial sites and enterprises to enable ultra-reliable CBRS spectrum availability information. Combined with distributed, geo-redundant SAS and Domain Proxy, this enables enterprises to operate ultra-reliable radio access networks in CBRS spectrum, especially high-value PAL spectrum.

Jesse Caulfield, CEO of Key Bridge Wireless, said: “Our partnership with Nokia has produced an integrated CBRS solution unlike any other. Our SAS/ESC infrastructure is designed, deployed and operated to ensure carrier-grade reliability at tremendous scale. Through extensive testing, field trials and now active commercial deployments we provide a robust and easy-to-use service for CBRS network operators."

Stefan Pongratz, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group, said: “The announcement between Nokia and Key Bridge provides a compelling and timely solution approach for companies who are looking to quickly capitalize on the opportunities CBRS offers. Private wireless activity is on the rise and Nokia is one of the pioneers in this space, with more than 260 private wireless customers to date. This partnership solidifies not only Nokia’s commitment to CBRS but to the broader private wireless opportunity.”

Suitable for smaller and large scale CBRS deployments, Nokia also addresses customer needs with its industrial-grade private wireless portfolio – Nokia Digital Automation Cloud and Nokia Modular Private Wireless. Nokia has more than 260 large enterprise customers across industries worldwide, of which more than 40 are 5G.

The latest Dell’Oro Group CBRS RAN five-year forecast report expects the overall CBRS market – LTE plus 5G NR (New Radio) – to grow at a rapid pace between 2020 and 2025 with cumulative RAN investments projected to approach or surpass $2 billion.*

In October 2020, AT&T and Nokia announced that they will jointly market private networks through AT&T on CBRS spectrum and Nokia infrastructure. Both Nokia Digital Automation Cloud and Modular Private Wireless platforms will be offered by AT&T.

Nokia CBRS SAS offering, together with Key Bridge, fulfills all FCC rules governing the use of shared CBRS spectrum and is available now.

*Source: Advanced Market Research Reports on Carrier Broadband Radio Service . (Stefan Pongratz, Vice President, Dell’Oro, February 12, 2021).

