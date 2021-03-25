Global eSIM Market is estimated to account for US$ 19.3 Bn by end of 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The eSIM (Embedded Subscriber Identity Module) is form of programmable SIM card that is embedded directly into a device. The eSIM supports all the regular networks such as 4G/5G, much like the regular physical SIM. Embedded SIM finds its applications in connected car, wearables, tablet, laptop, smartphones, M2M, and many others. These types of SIM cards are inbuilt into devices and cannot be removed. It cannot be physically pulled out or swapped like a physical SIM card.



The global eSIM market is estimated to account for 19.3 Bn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Market Drivers:

1. Increasing adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) devices or technology across many industry verticals such as retail, energy, and automotive for the manufacturing of connected devices is expected to propel the global eSIM market growth.

For instance, in April 2020, Tata Communication and Infineon Technologies launched an eSIM solution for IoT devices and applications. The eSIM allows manufacturers to deliver products capable of worldwide use, instead of having to deliver specific versions for particular markets.

Moreover, in October 2020, Orange and OPPO partnered to deliver Orange services to a range of OPPO’s smartphones and IoT devices in Europe.

2. Increasing demand for eSIM solutions for M2M (Machine2Machine) applications is also expected to augment growth of the global eSIM market.

Market Opportunities:

1. The emergence of COVID-19 is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global eSIM market, as lockdown and world from home measures have increased the demand for tablets, laptops, smartwatches, and smartphones.

For instance, in September 2020, OPPO launched its first Smartwatch with Thales’ eSIM solutions. Thales’ eSIM allows users to enjoy a smoothly digital experience by activating a mobile subscription remotely and stay connected without having to tether it to a mobile phone.

2. Growing demand for smart solutions such as electric vehicles, smart cities, smart meters, etc. is also expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players in the market.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to be US$ 7.09 billion opportunity in India by 2025. Moreover, under its National Electric Mobility Mission Plan (NEMMP), the government of India planned to achieve 6 to 7 million sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in India by 2020.

Market Trends

1. Growing trend among smartphone manufacturers to integrate eSIM in the device to save space is expected to drive growth of the global eSIM market.

For instance, in July 2020, Vodafone Idea launched eSIM support in India. With the new addition, eligible Vodafone and Idea customers will no longer be required to put in a physical SIM card to access their cellular network on their mobile phones. They will, instead, be able to access the network through the integrated SIM chip.

2. Market players are adopting various strategies, such as merger and acquisition, to strengthen their product portfolio. For instance, in December 2020, Tata Communications acquired a majority equity stake of 58.1% in Oasis Smart SIM Europe SAS (Oasis), eSIM technology provider, which will help the telecom company provide better offerings to its enterprise customers worldwide.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global eSIM market are AT&T, NXP Semiconductors, Sierra Wireless, Workz Group, Truphone Limited, Arm Limited, KORE Wireless, Thales Group, Deutsche Telekom AG, STMicroelectronics, Infineon Technologies, and Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, eSIM.net launched the first truly local UK eSIM service in the form of the O2 UK eSIM. The new service is focused on offering UK residents lower tariffs on the O2 network and all the benefits of eSIM technology while at home in the United Kingdom.

In October 2020, KORE Wireless launched eSIMPro, a self-service device validation tool that is integrated with the KORE Connectivity Management Platform (CMP), provides technical testing to ensure a device can operate in an eSIM environment.

Market segmentation:

By Application:

Connected Cars

Laptops

M2M

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearables

Drones

Smart Meters

Smart Grids

By Vertical:

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Retail

Transportation & Logistics

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

