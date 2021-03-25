LVMH: Combined Shareholders’ Meeting of Thursday, April 15, 2021 - Procedures for making available and consulting preparatory documents

English French

Société Européenne with share capital of 151,427,201.70 euros

Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris – France

775 670 417 RCS Paris

The extension of the health-related state of emergency in France until June 1, 2021, the ongoing public health crisis and the need to maintain measures limiting or prohibiting large gatherings have prompted LVMH SE to hold its Shareholders’ Meeting on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:30 a.m., behind closed doors, at its registered office, 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris (France), pursuant to the provisions of Decree No. 2021-255 published in the Journal Officiel (official gazette) on March 10, 2021 (see press release dated March 12, 2021 published on the Company’s website: www.lvmh.com, under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting).

As a result, no admission cards will be issued. The means of taking part in the Shareholders’ Meeting are described in the convening notice published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Issue No. 36 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/document/202103242100624-36) and in the convening brochure sent to shareholders. The draft proposed resolutions were published in the BALO on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in Issue No. 30 (https://www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo/document/202103102100415-30). These publications are also available on the Company’s website, www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting).

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

In accordance with Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com (under Investors / Events / 2021 Annual General Meeting), the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

