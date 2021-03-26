Glatfelter Announces Conclusion of Regulatory Process for the Acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. Nonwovens Business

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT), a leading global supplier of engineered materials, today announced the antitrust regulatory process has concluded and it may now proceed with the previously announced acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s U.S. nonwovens business for $175 million. The transaction includes Georgia-Pacific’s Mount Holly, North Carolina airlaid manufacturing operation and an R&D center for nonwovens product development in Memphis, Tennessee, which collectively employ approximately 140 people.



“This is a significant step toward finalizing the acquisition and ensuring a smooth transition in the weeks ahead. The Mount Holly facility, along with the Memphis R&D center, are excellent complements to Glatfelter’s existing business and are important to our ongoing transformation. This transaction will further position us to better serve our customers and provide immediate financial benefit, building on the Company’s strong results in 2020,” said Dante C. Parrini, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Glatfelter.

The transaction is expected to close by May 31, 2021 after all other customary closing conditions have been met. Glatfelter intends to finance the acquisition through a combination of cash on hand and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $916 million with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,415 employees worldwide. Operations include eleven manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com.