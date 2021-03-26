Delisting of Certificates

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-04-09.

ISIN
FI4000418561
FI4000436134
FI4000439047
FI4000454897

