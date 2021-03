Nordea Bank Abp, as the issuer, has determined to delist below certificates due to low net asset value (NAV). The instruments will be delisted end of trading 2021-04-09.

ISIN DK0060875581 DK0060876399 DK0061159936 DK0061192127 DK0061194842 DK0061198751 DK0061206794

Attachment