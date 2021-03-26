Earth Hour 2021: Greenrock Announces SiriusPoint As Lead Bermuda Sponsor

HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenrock is proud to announce that SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint”), a global insurance and reinsurance company, will be the lead sponsor of Earth Hour 2021 in Bermuda.



Earth Hour is one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, and in 2021 hopes to inspire individuals, businesses, and organizations in over 180 countries and territories to renew their commitment to the planet. The Bermuda event is being organized by Greenrock, which is an island sustainability charity.

SiriusPoint, which was recently formed after the merger of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and Sirius International Insurance Group, Ltd., is sponsoring the Bermuda part of a global campaign. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. was the lead Earth Hour sponsor in 2020.

The charity will use the sponsorship money to help make Bermuda more sustainable and fund the mid-Atlantic island’s countdown to 2021 Earth Hour campaign which is being held on Saturday, March 27, at 6.30pm AST.

Greenrock Chairman, Eugene Dean, said: “We are very thankful for the sponsorship we have received from SiriusPoint and their commitment to being Lead Advocate for our 2021 Earth Hour Campaign. Their generous contribution means the world to us and will go a long way toward supporting our efforts to help make Bermuda more sustainable.

“We have very aggressive goals for our organization this year and a variety of programs that have the potential to deliver environmental impact and education where our community needs it most. The level of their sponsorship over the past two years is a clear indication of the confidence they have in the work we are doing, and for that we are both humbled and inspired to do more. We have made it very clear to SiriusPoint how much we appreciate their contribution and, more importantly, their willingness to align themselves with us publicly in an effort to inspire environmental action, encourage greater appreciation for nature, and advocate for an island-wide commitment to engage in strategies and behaviors that lead to the reduction of our dependence on fossil fuels.”

Mark Nash, SiriusPoint Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Management and Head of the Charitable Donations Committee, said: “Earth Hour 2021 is designed to raise awareness about the challenges facing our planet and this year’s campaign will focus on reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. We are delighted to be able to sponsor such a worthwhile initiative in Bermuda. At SiriusPoint, we are committed to finding better ways to do things, to collaborating and empowering individuals, and to positively impacting the communities and environments we work in. Greenrock is doing incredible work focusing the Island's community on the challenges we face together, and we are proud that our values align with their mission.”

This year Greenrock will countdown to Earth Hour with a live stream and television broadcast on Saturday, March 27th from 6:30pm AST to “Lights Out” featuring a youth segment, a community segment and a segment on the green economy. The two-hour program, which will be broadcast on Bermuda channels ZBM and Channel 82 and streamed live on the Greenrock website, YouTube Channel and Facebook Page, will include:

Young Environmental Leaders

The Eco-Schools Program

Fossil Fuel Energy Generation

The Bermuda Clean Air Coalition Trash Collection

Composting and Recycling

Electric Vehicles

Solar PV & Battery Storage

We encourage everyone to tune into our Earth Hour Live broadcast at 6:30pm and turn off any unnecessary lights from 8:30pm - 9:30pm while taking time to pause and reflect on adopting new behaviors that reduce our carbon footprint, help us live more sustainably, and inspire others to do the same.



Anyone interested in supporting Greenrock or taking part in Earth Hour this year should visit our website www.greenrock.org or contact us via email at info@greenrock.org . Please sign our Take Part Form to register your participation. Also feel free to share the links to our commercials and details about our TV broadcast and live stream.

About Greenrock

Greenrock is a Bermuda not-for-profit organization that has been established to engage the community and share solutions for a sustainable island. For more information, please visit our website www.greenrock.org or contact us via email at info@greenrock.org .

About Earth Hour

Born in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has grown to become one of the world's largest grassroots movements for the environment, inspiring individuals, communities, businesses and organizations in more than 180 countries and territories to take tangible environmental action for over a decade. Historically, Earth Hour has focused on the climate crisis, but more recently, Earth Hour has strived to also bring the pressing issue of nature loss to the fore. The aim is to create an unstoppable movement for nature, as it did when the world came together to tackle climate change. The movement recognizes the role of individuals in creating solutions to the planet’s most pressing environmental challenges and harnesses the collective power of its millions of supporters to drive change.

Link to Earth Hour site

Link to Earth Hour 2021 assets for media

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. (SiriusPoint) is a top 20 global insurer and reinsurer providing solutions to clients and brokers in almost 150 countries. Bermuda-headquartered with offices around the world, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We write a global portfolio of Accident and Health, Property, Liability and Specialty business, combining data and creative thinking to underwrite risks with skill and discipline. With over $3 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch. For more information, please visit www.siriuspt.com

Source: SiriusPoint Ltd.

Media Contact:

Eugene Dean

eugene@greenrock.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/18e47f20-6ba0-48b5-953a-3c8ff4c83d6f