A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.

During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 March 2021 to 26 March 2021:

Number of A shares

Average purchase price A shares, DKK

Transaction value,

A shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

37,183

467,031,446

22 March 2021

0

0.0000

0

23 March 2021

0

0.0000

0

24 March 2021

375

12,754.5333

4,782,950

25 March 2021

440

12,684.7955

5,581,310

26 March 2021

320

13,391.9063

4,285,410

Total 22-26 March 2021

1,135

14,649,670

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

1,203

12,907.1982

15,527,359

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

39,521

497,208,475

Number of B shares

Average purchase price B shares, DKK

Transaction value,

B shares, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)

148,768

2,013,626,593

22 March 2021

0

0.0000

0

23 March 2021

0

0.0000

0

24 March 2021

1,900

13,530.7895

25,708,500

25 March 2021

2,200

13,490.6864

29,679,510

26 March 2021

1,600

14,324.9031

22,919,845

Total 22-26 March 2021

5,700

78,307,855

Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*

3,649

13,738.2202

50,130,766

Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)

158,117

2,142,065,213

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 148,391 A shares and 622,166 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.85% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 29 March 2021

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

