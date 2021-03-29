|A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 30 November 2020, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced first phase of a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn is to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 1 December 2020.
During the first phase of the program running from 1 December 2020 up to 29 April 2021, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 22 March 2021 to 26 March 2021:
Number of A shares
Average purchase price A shares, DKK
Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
37,183
467,031,446
22 March 2021
0
0.0000
0
23 March 2021
0
0.0000
0
24 March 2021
375
12,754.5333
4,782,950
25 March 2021
440
12,684.7955
5,581,310
26 March 2021
320
13,391.9063
4,285,410
Total 22-26 March 2021
1,135
14,649,670
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
1,203
12,907.1982
15,527,359
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
39,521
497,208,475
Number of B shares
Average purchase price B shares, DKK
Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
148,768
2,013,626,593
22 March 2021
0
0.0000
0
23 March 2021
0
0.0000
0
24 March 2021
1,900
13,530.7895
25,708,500
25 March 2021
2,200
13,490.6864
29,679,510
26 March 2021
1,600
14,324.9031
22,919,845
Total 22-26 March 2021
5,700
78,307,855
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S*
3,649
13,738.2202
50,130,766
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
158,117
2,142,065,213
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 148,391 A shares and 622,166 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.85% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 29 March 2021
