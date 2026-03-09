Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

 | Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT


A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program


On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 02 to 06 March 2026:

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 4,929 75,314,030
2 March 202631716,378.80135,192,080
3 March 202631716,787.28715,321,570
4 March 202631716,613.65935,266,530
5 March 202631716,630.69405,271,930
6 March 202631716,775.14205,317,720
Total 2-6 March 20261,585 26,369,830
Accumulated in the second phase of the program 6,514 101,683,860
Accumulated under the program 6,514 101,683,860
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)19,716 302,947,845
2 March 20261,11216,658.340818,524,075
3 March 20261,11217,045.040518,954,085
4 March 20261,11216,828.093518,712,840
5 March 20261,11216,810.602518,693,390
6 March 20261,11217,009.217618,914,250
Total 2-6 March 20265,560 93,798,640
Bought from the Foundation*78016,870.259013,158,802
Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)26,056 409,905,287
Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)26,056 409,905,287

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 176,894, A shares and 1,097,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.05% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.


Copenhagen, 09 March 2026

Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 1 of 1


Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 10 2026 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 10 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading