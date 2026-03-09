Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

ANNOUNCEMENT





On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 02 to 06 March 2026:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 4,929 75,314,030 2 March 2026 317 16,378.8013 5,192,080 3 March 2026 317 16,787.2871 5,321,570 4 March 2026 317 16,613.6593 5,266,530 5 March 2026 317 16,630.6940 5,271,930 6 March 2026 317 16,775.1420 5,317,720 Total 2-6 March 2026 1,585 26,369,830 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 6,514 101,683,860 Accumulated under the program 6,514 101,683,860 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 19,716 302,947,845 2 March 2026 1,112 16,658.3408 18,524,075 3 March 2026 1,112 17,045.0405 18,954,085 4 March 2026 1,112 16,828.0935 18,712,840 5 March 2026 1,112 16,810.6025 18,693,390 6 March 2026 1,112 17,009.2176 18,914,250 Total 2-6 March 2026 5,560 93,798,640 Bought from the Foundation* 780 16,870.2590 13,158,802 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 26,056 409,905,287 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 26,056 409,905,287

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 176,894, A shares and 1,097,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.05% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 09 March 2026

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521

