A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2026, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 6.3bn (around USD 1bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The first phase of the share buy-back program will run from 9 February 2026 up to 5 August 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 3.15 billion (around USD 500m).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 02 to 06 March 2026:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|4,929
|75,314,030
|2 March 2026
|317
|16,378.8013
|5,192,080
|3 March 2026
|317
|16,787.2871
|5,321,570
|4 March 2026
|317
|16,613.6593
|5,266,530
|5 March 2026
|317
|16,630.6940
|5,271,930
|6 March 2026
|317
|16,775.1420
|5,317,720
|Total 2-6 March 2026
|1,585
|26,369,830
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|6,514
|101,683,860
|Accumulated under the program
|6,514
|101,683,860
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|19,716
|302,947,845
|2 March 2026
|1,112
|16,658.3408
|18,524,075
|3 March 2026
|1,112
|17,045.0405
|18,954,085
|4 March 2026
|1,112
|16,828.0935
|18,712,840
|5 March 2026
|1,112
|16,810.6025
|18,693,390
|6 March 2026
|1,112
|17,009.2176
|18,914,250
|Total 2-6 March 2026
|5,560
|93,798,640
|Bought from the Foundation*
|780
|16,870.2590
|13,158,802
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|26,056
|409,905,287
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|26,056
|409,905,287
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 176,894, A shares and 1,097,954 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 8.05% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 09 March 2026
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Martin Dunwoodie, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
