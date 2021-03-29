Ambiq Named Winner in 2021 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Intelligence Group today announced that Ambiq was named a winner in its Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program . Ambiq is an industry-recognized technology leader in ultra-low power processor solutions for enabling intelligence at the IoT endpoints.



The Apollo4 SoC, the 4th generation system processor solution built on Ambiq’s proprietary Subthreshold Power-Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, is designed to enable the battery-powered IoT endpoint devices of tomorrow to achieve a higher level of intelligence without sacrificing battery life.

“For the last ten years, Ambiq has consistently delivered record-low-power processor solutions for IoT,” said Fumihide Esaka, Chairman and CEO of Ambiq. “We are proud that our Apollo4 SoC is honored for its ability to enable intelligence for battery-powered endpoint devices with its performance and energy efficiency.”

“We are so proud to name Ambiq as a winner in our inaugural Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program,” said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. “It was clear to our judges that Ambiq was using AI to improve the lives of their customers and employees. Congratulations to the entire team!”

About Ambiq

Ambiq was founded in 2010 with the mission to foster a cleaner, greener, and safer environment where mobile and portable devices could either reduce or eliminate their total power consumption from the batteries. Ambiq has been laser-focused on inventing and delivering the most revolutionary microcontroller (MCU) and System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions in the market for the last ten years. Through the advanced Subthreshold Power Optimized Technology (SPOT™) platform, Ambiq has helped many leading manufacturers worldwide create products that can operate for days, months, and sometimes years with a lithium battery or a single charge. For more information, please visit www.ambiq.com.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contact

Charlene Wan

+1.512.879.2850

cwan@ambiq.com

Maria Jimenez

+1 909-529-2737

jmaria@bintelligence.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a907fc81-1e89-4633-81ba-85737c649a64