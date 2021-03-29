XpresSpa Group Announces Rapid PCR Testing Option to Expedite COVID-19 Testing Results In Real Time for More Airline Passengers

NEW YORK, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA), a health and wellness company, will continue to expand its rapid COVID-19 testing efforts by offering travelers another option with a rapid PCR-based testing platform. The addition will enable XpresCheck™ to increase the availability of rapid PCR–based COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck airport sites, starting with pilots at John F. Kennedy International Airport today and George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston next week.

XpresCheck will be offering the Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test from Thermo Fisher Scientific. The testing protocol has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and provides results in 30 minutes. XpresCheck is committed to helping protect America’s airports and the health of everyone who works within or passes through them with fast, accurate COVID-19 testing right at the airport.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO said, “PCR testing continues to be the key that unlocks access to more travel destinations, so we are pleased to bring another convenient rapid PCR test for travelers to get test results back at the airport versus waiting for days. We are proud to be playing our part in supporting the return of air travel to pre-pandemic levels by making sure both airport employees and travelers feel safe and confident when they come to the airport.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eleven locations in nine airports: Boston Logan International Airport (2), Denver International Airport, Dulles International Airport, JFK International Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Reagan National Airport, Salt Lake City International Airport, and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved; it has been authorized by FDA under an EUA for use by CLIA-certified laboratories that meet requirements to perform high, moderate or waived complexity tests. It is also authorized for use at the Point of Care (POC), i.e., in patient care settings operating under a CLIA Certificate of Waiver, Certificate of Compliance, or Certificate of Accreditation. This test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. The Accula SARS-CoV-2 Test is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Act, 21 U.S.C. §360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the authorization is terminated or revoked sooner.

