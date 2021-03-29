Pantheon Announces New Collaboration with Google Cloud to Simplify Access to a Complete WebOps Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pantheon , the website operations (WebOps) platform for developers and marketers, today announced its availability on Google Cloud Marketplace, providing marketing leaders with an easy path to move their legacy web strategies to a modern WebOps platform. The Pantheon WebOps Platform provided as a SaaS offering on Google Cloud makes purchase and deployment easy while providing all the powerful tools needed to enable a distributed development team to collaborate efficiently on fast-paced marketing initiatives.



“Google Cloud enables Pantheon to be one of the most accessible, flexible, and leading WebOps platforms available,” said David Strauss, CTO of Pantheon. “By making Pantheon accessible on Google Cloud, more users will have access to our operational benefits with the added reliability of cloud infrastructure. This exciting combination of flexibility and security empowers web teams to perform even more optimally and deliver unique business value.”

Pantheon was a pioneer of the development of a WebOps platform for the open web, making it easy for businesses to scale their digital efforts and enable websites to be agile tools for rapidly changing digital marketing and customer engagement. Globally distributed points of presence on Google Cloud and a continual focus on platform software performance provide an incredible website visitor experience, no matter where a site’s visitors are geographically located.

The Pantheon WebOps Platform provides the ability to manage, federate, and secure all WordPress and Drupal sites from a central dashboard. Built-in tools monitor site performance and protect production environments from downtime, all while enabling web teams to collaborate in real-time in agile development environments. Through a single platform, Pantheon unites front- and back-end developers to accelerate developer collaboration.

With the Pantheon software now available on the Google Cloud Marketplace, users can quickly deploy a WebOps platform that runs on Google Cloud.

Pantheon has been running as a SaaS offering on Google Cloud since 2017. Upon moving to Google Cloud, Pantheon has added tens of thousands of new sites to its platform, while growing its customer base, which already includes brands such as DocuSign, Lyft, Clorox, Home Depot, Harvard University, MGM, and ACLU by over 4x. Pantheon has also expanded its offering to availability zones in the EU, APAC, and Canada.

About Pantheon

Pantheon WebOps Platform powers the open web, running more than 300,000 sites in the cloud for customers including Google, MGM, Stitch Fix, and DocuSign. Every day, thousands of developers and marketers create, iterate, and scale WordPress and Drupal sites to reach billions of people globally. Pantheon’s multitenant, container-based platform enables organizations to manage all of their websites from a single dashboard. Organizations including Clorox and the United Nations drive results through accelerated development and real-time publishing using Pantheon’s collaborative workflows. Learn more at Pantheon.io .

