G Mining Ventures Provides Corporate Update: Dušan Petković Appointed to Executive Team

BROSSARD, Québec, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. (the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: GMIN) announces the resignation of Dušan Petković from its Board of Directors, effective March 25, 2021, and his appointment to the newly-created role of Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, effective April 6, 2021. Mr. Petković is a highly accomplished investment professional with extensive experience in the metals and mining sector.



Mr. Petković joins the Corporation from Sprott Resource Lending Corp. (“Sprott”), where he is Principal, Private Debt. Over the last 10 years, he has been responsible for the origination, structuring, and investment management of bespoke financing transactions for companies in the mining sector. Prior to Sprott, he spent time in mining investment banking, advising on IPOs, equity issuance and M&A. Mr. Petković earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Western University and is a CFA® charterholder.

Louis-Pierre Gignac, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “We are very pleased to welcome Dušan to the G Mining Ventures executive team. Being a well-funded, acquisition oriented enterprise, his wealth of capital markets experience will support the Corporation’s targeted transformation into a multi-asset developer and producer. We look forward to his contribution as part of our leadership team.”

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

The Corporation is a mineral exploration company which has been, up to now, focused on the exploration and development of the Cameron Lake Property, located in the west-central part of Québec. As disclosed in the October 23, 2020 and subsequent press releases, the Corporation has been actively pursuing its objective of acquiring a significant mining asset in 2021.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to, generally, the above “About G Mining Ventures Corp.” paragraph which essentially expresses the Corporation’s goal. Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Corporation will acquire a significant gold asset in year 2021, or ever, as future events could differ materially what is currently anticipated by the Corporation.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation’s other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant section of the Corporation’s Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

