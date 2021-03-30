Advantest Opens Registration for International Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference on June 21-23

TOKYO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation (TSE: 6857) has begun accepting registrations from semiconductor test professionals around the world to participate in the Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference, being held June 21-23. Under the theme “Converging Technologies. Creating Possibilities.”, the annual event welcomes the international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms, as well as memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The 2021 program features extensive opportunities for attendees to learn, including more than 70 presentations organized across eight topical tracks, a Technology Kiosk Showcase featuring the latest test solutions through live presentations and virtual booths, and a virtual Partners’ Expo highlighting innovative semiconductor test solutions.



In addition, a Workshop Day will be held on June 24, providing in-depth, practical learning in concurrent sessions covering V93000 EXA Scale/High Performance Computing, ACS Edge Machine Learning and 5G/mmWave technology. Interested parties may register for sessions of their choice. Learn more at https://voice.advantest.com/workshop-day/ .



Throughout the Virtual VOICE event, thought leaders will present and share their insights on semiconductor test and the state of the industry. The conference will also feature two dynamic keynote addresses. On June 22, Dr. Kate Darling, an expert in social robotics and a research specialist with MIT Media Lab , will discuss how the emotional connection between humans and life-like machines influences technology design and related policy decisions. Then on June 23, Fredi Lajvardi, vice president of STEM initiatives at the Si Se Puede Foundation , will share how he inspired a group of high-school students to become a national champion robotics team. This year’s program also includes a featured industry talk on critical IC markets and key trends by G. Dan Hutcheson, CEO and chairman of industry analyst firm VLSIr esearc h Inc.



More details and the event agenda are available on the Virtual VOICE 2021 website at https://voice.advantest.com/ .



Quick and easy online registration is available via https://voice.advantest.com/register/ . For information on group discounts, email mktgcomms@advantest.com .



For companies interested in sponsorship opportunities at Virtual VOICE 2021, a variety of packages are being offered. Details on 2021 sponsorships are available at https://voice.advantest.com/sponsor-opportunities/ or by emailing amy.gold@advantest.com .



As Virtual VOICE 2021 draws closer, follow #VirtualVOICE2021 and @Advantest_ATE on Twitter or visit https://voice.advantest.co m /spread-the-word/ for more ways to connect and get involved.

About the Virtual VOICE 2021 Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost-effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable test insights, build long-lasting relationships, and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, smart medical devices and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications, produces multi-vision metrology scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing, and offers groundbreaking 3D imaging and analysis tools. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com .

