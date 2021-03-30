SFIL : Annual Financial Report 2020

English French





Issy-les-Moulineaux, March 30, 2021

ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

In accordance with the regulatory requirements in force, SFIL announces that the French version of its Annual Financial Report 2020 was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on March 30, 2021 and that it can be obtained from its website: http://sfil.fr/infos-financieres/publications/ (heading: Rapports financiers SFIL). The English version of the Annual Financial Report 2020 will be available before mid-April 2021 on the internet site: http://sfil.fr/en/financial-informations/publications/ (heading: Financial reports).





Attachment