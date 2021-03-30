Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results

- Full year revenue of $76.9 million
- Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales was $5.8 m, up 160.5% yoy
- Full year operating income of $0.8 million, stable with 2019
- Year-end working capital surplus of $223 million 

JINHUA, CHINA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Highlights

  • Total revenue was $76.9 million, compared to $135.7 million in 2019.
  • EV parts sales were $40.6 million, compared to $110.7 million in 2019.
  • Off-road vehicles sales increased by 31.1% to $29.8 million, compared to $22.7 million in 2019.
  • EV product sales were $0.7 million, compared to $0.1 million in 2019.
  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales increased by 160.5% to $5.8 million, compared with $2.2 million in 2019.
  • Gross margin was 17.5%, compared to 18.7% in 2019.
  • Operating income was $0.8 million, compared to $0.9 million in 2019.
  • Net loss was $10.4 million, or $0.19 loss per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.14 loss per fully diluted share in 2019. 
  • As of December 31, 2020, working capital was $223.3 million; cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $142.5 million. 
  • Two registered direct offerings were completed with $160 million raised in November 2020. 

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented: “The lock downs and closures of stores and facilities around the world, caused by the spread of COVID-19, challenged every corner of the economy in 2020. Although our operations in China fully resumed in early March of 2020, sales of EV parts, one of our primary revenue sources, were severely impacted by several waves of the pandemic. On the positive side, this challenge resulted in relentless effort and commitment from our management and employees to explore other market opportunities that leverage our expertise.  We decided to pursue product innovation in Electric Scooters and Electric Self-Balancing Scooters, which have a global market of tens of millions of units sold each year. We pursued these opportunities by expanding production of intelligent transportation products that exploit our advantages in electric motors and battery packs. This resulted in revenue from Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts increasing by 160.5% in 2020, offsetting a 63.3% decline in revenue from EV parts.” 

Hu continued, “During 2020 we achieved three major strategic milestones despite unfavorable market conditions. 

First, we smoothly executed the real estate repurchase agreement with Jinhua Economic and Technological Development Zone, a key element of our Jinhua facility relocation. The local government agreed to pay us approximately RMB525 million, or $80 million, in three installments. We received the first two installments, totaling RMB 363 million, or $55 million.  The final payment of RMB 162 million, or $25 million, will be received when we demolish all the current factory buildings on this land and move to our new facility.  We are nearing the end of the relocation process and have almost completed the move into our new factory.

“Our second milestone was the successful trial of the ‘300,000 government-accredited ride-sharing vehicles within 5 years’ program initiated by us.  Zhejiang Ruiheng Technology Co., Ltd plans to deliver over 3,000 government compliant EVs in 2021, and gradual delivery is underway. All those EVs feature our battery swapping technology, which is recognized by the central government as one of the three approved charging methods in China.  Driven by the tailwinds of Chinese Government policy regarding battery exchange, in 2020 we moved forward in many ways. For example, we signed an agreement with the Zhejiang State Grid Electric Vehicle Service Company in October 2020 to strategically incorporate battery exchange into pure EVs. We believe this program can drive the production and sales of our EV parts and battery swap equipment, and therefore drive the growth in our pure EV business.”

Regarding the U.S. market, Hu commented, “In August 2020 we successfully held a virtual launch event to introduce our K23 and K27 EV models into the U.S. market, achieving our third milestone of the year.  We have obtained clearance from the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for both models, so our focus now is working on some modifications to meet all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) requirements. We are also working on feature improvements to accommodate U.S. consumer tastes.” 

Hu concluded, “Looking forward, we have multiple growth opportunities.  We are dedicated to building our business in the U.S., and we are pursuing third and fourth-tier city government-accredited EV online ride-share service businesses. With capital from the real estate repurchase agreement and the $160 million direct placement, we are confident that we can fund the R&D necessary to develop sports cars, battery swapping technology, and the ride-sharing program. Furthermore, our recent exit from the Fengsheng affiliation through the transfer of the remaining equity interest eliminates the non-compete restrictions, thus enabling us to pursue the EV market more aggressively in China.  We believe the years ahead hold a multitude of opportunities that can restart our growth.”

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit

 20202019Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues (US$mln)$76.9$135.7-43.3%
Gross Profit (US$mln)$13.5$25.4-47.0%
Gross Margin17.5%18.7%-

Net revenues of $76.9 million decreased 43.3% from 2019. The decrease was due primarily to reduced sales of EV parts, a result of production interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall demand of EV parts from customers was significantly affected during 2020.  Gross margin was 17.5%, compared with 18.7% in 2019. The decrease was due to less high-margin battery processing compared to 2019. 

Operating Income (Loss)

 20202019Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses (US$mln)$12.7$24.5-48.1%
Operating Income  (US$mln)$0.75$0.91-17.1%
Operating Margin1.0%0.7%-

Total operating expenses were $12.7 million, compared with $24.5 million in 2019. The decrease was due to lower general and administrative expenses, largely due to cost-cutting programs and tighter budget control.  We also booked a $14.2 million gain on disposal of long-lived assets, which was related to the real estate repurchase agreement.  In June 2020, 73,333 square meters of land use rights were transferred to the local government, and the related gain was recognized. 

Net Loss

 20202019Y-o-Y%
Net Loss (US$mln)($10.4)($7.2)44.6%
Loss per Weighted Average Common Share($0.19)($0.14)-
Loss per Weighted Average Diluted Share($0.19)($0.14)-

Net loss was $10.4 million, compared with a net loss of $7.2 million in 2019. The greater net loss was primarily attributable to the absence of gains on the sales of equity that were present in 2019. 

Full Year 2020 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question and answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call. 

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States. Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  December 31,
2020		  December 31,
2019		 
Current assets        
Cash and cash equivalents $142,078,190  $5,490,557 
Restricted cash  442,445   11,022,078 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $110,269 and $254,665 as of December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively)  38,547,137   61,181,849 
Inventories  19,697,383   27,736,566 
Notes receivable  31,404,630   42,487,225 
Other receivables  1,875,245   5,023,327 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  13,708,149   10,615,063 
Advances to suppliers  36,733,182   685,008 
Amount due from the Affiliate Company  21,742,226   31,330,763 
Amount due from related party  886,989   - 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  307,115,576   195,572,436 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment, net  65,402,680   74,407,858 
Intangible assets, net  3,232,753   3,654,772 
Land use rights, net  3,257,760   11,272,815 
Construction in progress  16,317,662   71,247 
Deferred taxes assets  8,964,946   726,182 
Long term investment  45,958   - 
Investment in the Affiliate Company  28,892,638   47,228,614 
Goodwill  29,712,383   28,270,400 
Other long term assets  32,307,484   10,014,072 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  188,134,264   175,645,960 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $495,249,840  $371,218,396 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $34,257,935  $72,093,940 
Other payables and accrued expenses  7,218,395   6,078,041 
Short-term loans  -   25,980,364 
Notes payable  92,445   10,765,344 
Income tax payable  1,313,754   1,796,601 
Advance receipts  38,229,242   - 
Long term loans - current portion  -   13,779,641 
Amount due to related party  500,000   - 
Other current liabilities  2,185,654   1,379,808 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  83,797,425   131,873,739 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Long term loans  -   14,353,792 
Deferred taxes liability  3,483,171   1,362,786 
Contingent consideration liability  3,743,000   5,197,000 
Other long-term liabilities  459,580   574,152 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  7,685,751   21,487,730 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  91,483,176   153,361,469 
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,298,499 and 56,263,102 shares issued and 75,377,555 and 52,839,441 outstanding at December 31,2020 and December 31,2019, respectively  75,377   52,839 
Less: Treasury stock (nil and 487,155 shares with average price of $5.09 at December 31,2020 and December 31,2019, respectively)  -   (2,477,965)
Additional paid-in capital  439,549,338   259,691,370 
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at December 31,2020 and December 31,2019, respectively)  (27,079,900)  (16,685,736)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (8,778,151)  (22,723,581)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  403,766,664   217,856,927 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $495,249,840  $371,218,396 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2020		  December 31,
2019		 
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $76,176,609  $119,879,895 
         
REVENUES FROM THE AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET  743,904   15,861,441 
         
REVENUES, NET  76,920,513   135,741,336 
         
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (63,432,580)  (110,310,427)
         
GROSS PROFIT  13,487,933   25,430,909 
         
OPERATING EXPENSES:        
Research and development  (7,246,312)  (6,207,747)
Selling and marketing  (6,619,355)  (4,070,001)
General and administrative  (13,042,103)  (14,243,625)
Gain on disposal of long-lived assets  14,174,233   - 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES  (12,733,537)  (24,521,373)
         
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS  754,396   909,536 
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Interest income  2,190,678   791,888 
Interest expense  (3,750,233)  (4,822,734)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (565,000)  (1,107,427)
Government grants  1,130,262   792,628 
Gain from equity dilution in the Affiliate Company  -   4,263,764 
Gain from sale of equity in the Affiliate Company  -   20,438,986 
Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company  (17,252,662)  (30,716,938)
Other income, net  2,051,226   1,569,311 
TOTAL OTHER EXPENSE, NET  (16,195,729)  (8,790,522)
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (15,441,333)  (7,880,986)
         
INCOME TAX BENEFIT  5,047,169   692,259 
         
NET LOSS  (10,394,164)  (7,188,727)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  13,945,430   (2,802,323)
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $3,551,266  $(9,991,050)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED  55,960,010   52,337,308 
         
NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $(0.19) $(0.14)

  

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

  Number of Outstanding Shares  Common Stock  Treasury Stock  Additional Paid-in Capital  Accumulated Deficit  Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income  Total 
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2018  51,484,444  $51,484  $-  $254,989,657  $(9,497,009) $(19,921,258) $225,622,874 
                             
Stock issuance and award  1,354,997   1,355   -   4,716,328   -   -   4,717,683 
                             
Stock buyback  -   -   (2,477,965)  -   -   -   (2,477,965)
                             
Commission in stock buyback  -   -   -   (14,615)  -   -   (14,615)
                             
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (7,188,727)  -   (7,188,727)
                             
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (2,802,323)  (2,802,323)
                             
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2019  52,839,441  $52,839  $(2,477,965) $259,691,370  $(16,685,736) $(22,723,581) $217,856,927 
                             
Stock issuance and award  1,771,317   1,771   -   4,058,052   -   -   4,059,823 
                             
Cancellation of the Treasury Stock  (487,155)  (487)  2,477,965   (2,477,478)  -   -   - 
                             
Registered Direct Offering  18,253,952   18,254   -   151,904,993   -   -   151,923,247 
                             
Stock option exercise  3,000,000   3,000   -   29,157,000   -   -   29,160,000 
                             
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (10,394,164)  -   (10,394,164)
                             
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -       13,945,430   13,945,430 
                             
Reduction in the Affiliate Company’s equity (net off tax effect of $491,400)  -   -   -   (2,784,599)  -   -   (2,784,599)
                             
                             
                             
BALANCE AT DECEMBER 31, 2020  75,377,555  $75,377  $-  $439,549,338  $(27,079,900) $(8,778,151) $403,766,664 

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 AND 2019

  Years Ended 
  December 31,
2020		  December 31,
2019		 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:        
Net loss $(10,394,164) $(7,188,727)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  8,222,984   8,202,869 
Impairments  -   398,790 
(Reversal) provision of allowance for doubtful accounts  (152,809)  137,387 
Deferred taxes  (5,349,722)  (1,066,536)
Share of loss after tax of the Affiliate Company  17,252,662   30,716,938 
Gain from equity dilution in the Affiliate Company  -   (4,263,764)
Gain from equity sale in the Affiliate Company  -   (20,438,986)
Gain on disposal of long-live assets  (14,174,233)  - 
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  565,000   1,107,427 
Stock based compensation expense  902,666   1,360,258 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  19,247,519   (40,123,966)
Notes receivable  -   246,120 
Notes receivable from the Affiliate Company and related party  -   434,329 
Inventories  9,246,455   (6,458,104)
Other receivables and other assets  2,008,612   (8,208,931)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  (36,330,634)  4,379,925 
Amount due from the Affiliate Company  4,237,103   8,803,542 
Due from related party  (339,118)  - 
         
Increase (Decrease) In:        
Accounts payable  (30,993,717)  10,440,338 
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (173,806)  5,998,106 
Notes payable  (13,912,842)  (12,743,628)
Income tax payable  (745,208)  (1,619,659)
Net cash used in operating activities $(50,883,252) $(29,886,272)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net  (7,483,743)  (526,336)
Purchases of land use rights and other intangible assets  (3,281,115)  - 
Payment for construction in progress  (7,419,644)  (71,862)
Proceeds from disposal of long-lived assets  52,579,492   - 
Loan to third party  (26,097,991)  - 
Cash received from sales of equity in the Affiliate Company  42,897,929   31,850,822 
Long Term Investment  (43,478)  - 
Net cash provided by investing activities $51,151,450  $31,252,624 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
Proceeds from short-term loans  24,642,399   34,746,352 
Repayments of short-term loans  (50,873,903)  (38,944,869)
Repayments of long-term loans  (28,799,501)  (289,553)
Proceeds from long-term loans  394,116   - 
Fund raising through issuing common stock and warrants  151,923,247   - 
Stock buyback with commission  -   (2,492,579)
Option exercise, stock awards & other financing  29,160,000   - 
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $126,446,358  $(6,980,649)
         
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $126,714,556  $(5,614,297)
Effect of exchange rate changes $(706,556) $(226,139)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $16,512,635  $22,353,071 
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $142,520,635  $16,512,635 
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD  142,078,190   5,490,557 
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD  442,445   11,022,078 
         
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $1,046,127   1,994,526 
Interest paid $653,507   1,738,656 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:        
Decrease in investment in the Affiliate Company due to change in its equity $3,099,193   - 
Notes receivable from unrelated parties for equity transfer payment $-   42,853,834 
Purchase of construction in progress in accounts payable and other payable  7,945,414   - 
Common stock issued from settlement of payables to KSBS Shareholders and former members of SC Autosports $3,166,427   3,357,425 

