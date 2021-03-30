Ultimate Medical Academy Celebrates Women’s History Month With Trailblazing Speakers

TAMPA, Fla., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Women’s History Month, Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) hosted two powerful guest speakers aimed at inspiring team members with their accounts of being successful women in the business world. On March 18, Sonia Fuentes shared her experiences as the first female attorney for the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) and co-founder of three influential women’s organizations. On March 30, Lindsey Walker offered her story of strength, recounting her journey from a Stage IV cancer survivor to CEO of her own business.

UMA was delighted to host these motivational women as an opportunity for team members to learn from their inspiring experiences and leadership.

“We are lucky to be surrounded by so many strong women at UMA. From our team members to our students, there is no shortage of strong, driven, uplifting women and I am proud we can celebrate them during Women’s History Month,” said Sabrina Griffith, Director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UMA. “I hope all of our team members see a little of themselves in these two courageous, trailblazing speakers.”

Ms. Fuentes was active in the creation of the second wave of the women’s movement and co-founded the National Organization for Women (NOW), Federally Employed Women (FEW) and the Women’s Equality Action League (WEAL), in addition to her groundbreaking role with the EEOC. For her glass-shattering efforts, she was awarded the Breaking the Glass Ceiling Award.

Ms. Walker has used her tenacity and passion to grow her business, Walker + Associates Media Group, a public relations agency focused on beauty, lifestyle and entertainment. She also authored Thriving Through the Storm, to inspire women to listen to themselves, their bodies and God in order to find their way through life’s toughest moments.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 63,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, www.ABHES.org). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES.

