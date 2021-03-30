Senvest Capital Reports Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

| Source: Senvest Capital Inc. Senvest Capital Inc.

Montreal, Quebec, CANADA

MONTREAL, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senvest Capital Inc. today reported net income attributable to common shareholders of $211.7 million or $80.66 per share for the year ended December 31, 2020. This compares to net income attributable to common shareholders of $104.8 million or $39.16 per share for the year 2019.

Financial statements are available online at Sedar www.sedar.com

  CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
  (in millions of dollars, except per share amounts)
  For the years ended
    
  December 31, 2020December 31, 2019
    
Net income attributable to
  common shareholders		 $ 211.7$ 104.8
    
Diluted earnings per share
  attributable to common shareholders		 $ 80.66$ 39.16


Tags
Press Release Financial Services stock/other markets
Contact Data