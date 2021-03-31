Los Angeles, USA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A myriad of drugs are in the pipeline for Ulcerative Colitis treatment: DelveInsight

The Ulcerative Colitis drug pipeline is robust with 100+ products under different phases of clinical development, among which the Filgotinib is in the most advanced stage (Preregistration).

DelveInsight’s “Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 100+ companies and 100+ pipeline drugs in the Ulcerative Colitis pipeline landscapes. It comprises Ulcerative Colitis pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Ulcerative Colitis therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Ulcerative Colitis pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways of the Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Report

RINVOQ (Upadacitinib) secured USFDA and European Commission approval in 2019 for adult patients with moderately to severely active Rheumatoid Arthritis. Upadacitinib is currently under Phase 3 clinical studies to treat Atopic Dermatitis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Axial Spondyloarthritis, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Giant Cell Arteritis and Takayasu arteritis.

Filgotinib was found and developed by Galapagos utilising its target and drug discovery technology platform. Filgotinib is approved and marketed as Jyseleca in Europe and Japan to treat adults with moderately to severely active Rheumatoid Arthritis. It is currently in Preregistration Phase for the treatment of Ulcerative colitis. Approximately 100+ key companies are developing Ulcerative Colitis therapies that could influence R&D. These therapies are under development focused on novel approaches to treat Ulcerative Colitis. Key Companies developing therapies for Ulcerative Colitis are Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Company, Lipid Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Arena Pharmaceuticals, InDex Pharmaceuticals, EA Pharma, Theravance Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Research & Development, Immunic, Hutchison Medipharma, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical, Galapagos, Gossamer Bio, Eisai, UCB, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, Seres Therapeutics, Abivax, Genentech, ParaTech A/S, I-Mab Biopharma, and several others. Emerging and potential therapies expected to enter the market are Filgotinib, Upadacitinib, ABX464, BBT-401-1S, TD-1473, OST-122, ABX464, Etrasimod, IMU-838, GB004, Mirikizumab, AMT-101, LC51-0255, BT-11, Hemay007, BMS-986165, PBF-677, SHR0302, RO7049665, RPC1063, UTTR1147A, PN-943, HMPL-004, CBP-307, AJM300, ST-0529, Spesolimab, and several others.

Ulcerative Colitis is a chronic disease of the large intestine. The colon lining becomes inflamed and develops ulcers. The disease is also known as Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Ulcerative Colitis symptoms range from mild to severe and vary among affected people.

Ulcerative Colitis Emerging Drugs

Filgotinib by Gilead Sciences

Filgotinib is an orally available inhibitor of the tyrosine kinase Janus kinase 1 (JAK1), with potential anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating activities. Filgotinib targets explicitly and inhibits the phosphorylation of JAK1, which interferes with JAK/STAT-dependent signalling. The drug is currently in the pre-registration stage for the treatment of Ulcerative colitis.

Upadacitinib by Abbvie

Upadacitinib (ABT-494) is an oral, once-daily, selective and reversible JAK inhibitor studied in several immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. It possesses greater inhibitory potency for JAK1 versus JAK2, JAK3 and TYK2. JAK1 inhibition blocks the signalling of many important pro-inflammatory cytokines like interleukin IL-2, IL-6, IL-7, and IL-15, which contribute to inflammatory disorders. Currently, it is in phase 3 of clinical trials for the treatment of Ulcerative colitis.

Scope of Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 1 00+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Gilead Sciences, AbbVie, Celgene, Eli Lilly and Company, Lipid Therapeutics, Hoffmann-La Roche, Arena Pharmaceuticals, InDex Pharmaceuticals, EA Pharma, Theravance Biopharma, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen Research & Development, Immunic, Hutchison Medipharma, Tianjin Hemay Pharmaceutical, Galapagos, Gossamer Bio, Eisai, UCB, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Landos Biopharma, Seres Therapeutics, Abivax, Genentech, ParaTech A/S, I-Mab Biopharma, Sublimity Therapeutics Holdco, Reistone Biopharma, Qu Biologics, PurGenesis Technologies, Protagonist Therapeutics, Pfizer, Palobiofarma, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Bridge Biotherapeutics, Allergan, Applied Molecular Transport, AbGenomics International, Protalix BioTherapeutics, LTT Bio-Pharma Co Ltd, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, Holy Stone Healthcare, SLA Pharma, OSE Immunotherapeutics, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma, Sterna Biologicals, Mesoblast, Oncostellae, First Wave Bio, Oppilan Pharma, NeuClone, Morphic Therapeutic, Metacrine, Koutif Therapeutics, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Avaxia Biologics, Algernon Pharmaceuticals, Akeso Biopharma, Kaleido Biosciences, Rebiotix, Prometheus Biosciences, PNB Vesper Life Science, Pandion Therapeutics, Palatin Technologies, VHsquared, Bacainn Therapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, NuBiyota, Servatus, Athos Therapeutics, Exeliom Biosciences SAS, Voronoi Group, TheraSource LLC, Synedgen, Surrozen Inc, StemRIM Inc, Shaperon Inc, Saniona, RhemaStem, Regentys, Progenity, Pharmabiome, PanTheryx, Oncodesign, Nyrada, KoBioLabs, Istesso, Impetis Biosciences, Finch Therapeutics Group, Vivreon Biosciences, NuMedii, Intact Therapeutics, and many others.

Phases: Ulcerative Colitis Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Ulcerative Colitis Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Ulcerative Colitis Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Ulcerative Colitis Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Molecule Types: Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy

Route of Administration: Topical Intravenous Intramuscular Oral Subcutaneous

Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination



Key Questions regarding Current Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Ulcerative Colitis treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis?

How many are Ulcerative Colitis emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Ulcerative Colitis?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Ulcerative Colitis market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Ulcerative Colitis therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Ulcerative Colitis?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Ulcerative Colitis?

Table of Contents

1 Ulcerative Colitis Report Introduction 2 Ulcerative Colitis Executive Summary 3 Ulcerative Colitis Overview 4 Ulcerative Colitis Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5 Ulcerative Colitis Pipeline Therapeutics 6 Ulcerative Colitis Late-Stage Products (Pre-Registration) 6.1 Filgotinib: Gilead Sciences 7 Ulcerative Colitis Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Upadacitinib: AbbVie 8 Ulcerative Colitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II/III) 8.1 TD-1473: Theravance Biopharma 9 Ulcerative Colitis Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9.1 LYC-30937: Lycera 10 Ulcerative Colitis Early-Stage Products (Phase I/II) 10.1 Remestemcel-L: Mesoblast 11 Ulcerative Colitis Early Stage Products (Phase I) 11.1 OPL-002: Oppilan Pharma 12 Ulcerative Colitis IND Stage Products 12.1 SVT-1A710: Servatus 13 Ulcerative Colitis Preclinical Stage Products 13.1 ATH-001: Athos Therapeutics 14 Ulcerative Colitis Discovery Stage Products 14.1 NM 001: NuMedii 15 Ulcerative Colitis Therapeutic Assessment 16 Ulcerative Colitis Inactive Products 17 Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering)Ulcerative Colitis Analysis 18 Ulcerative Colitis Key Companies 19 Ulcerative Colitis Key Products 20 Ulcerative Colitis Unmet Needs 21 Ulcerative Colitis Market Drivers and Barriers 22 Ulcerative Colitis Future Perspectives and Conclusion 23 Ulcerative Colitis Analyst Views 24 Appendix 25 About DelveInsight

