Red Chris Mineral Resource Estimate Announced by Newcrest

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports that Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX, TSX, PNGX: NCM) has released a Mineral Resource estimate for the Red Chris mine. Red Chris is operated by Newcrest under a Joint Venture Agreement with Imperial. Since becoming operator in August 2019, Newcrest has embarked on an extensive work program to define the potential of block cave mining beneath the existing open pit operation. Activities have included:

additional exploration and resource definition drilling;

resource optimization for both open pit and underground mining scenarios;

commencing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) to support the potential development of an underground block cave;

commencing construction of the box cut (portal) for the exploration decline.

This Mineral Resource estimate is a key input into the Red Chris PFS which Newcrest expects to release by the end of September 2021. The initial Newcrest Ore Reserve estimate for Red Chris is also expected to be released within the same time frame.

MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

This Mineral Resource estimate for Red Chris assumes bulk open pit mining and bulk block cave underground mining. For further disclosure, refer to Newcrest’s news release dated March 31, 2021 at newcrest.com.

The initial Mineral Resource estimate for Red Chris published by Newcrest is reported as a Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource and an Inferred Mineral Resource in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves 2012 (JORC Code). Refer to Appendix 1 as provided on imperialmetals.com for information relating to data collection and resource estimation. There are no material differences between the definitions of Mineral Resources under the 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves and the equivalent definitions in the JORC Code.

JORC and CIM Comparison

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves are classified using the JORC Code. The confidence categories assigned under the JORC Code were reconciled to the confidence categories in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards – for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves May 2014 (the CIM Definition Standards). As the confidence category definitions are the same, no modifications to the confidence categories were required.

There are differences in terminology from JORC compared to the CIM Definition Standards. Terminology differences are the term “Ore Reserves” in the JORC Code is equivalent to “Mineral Reserves” using the CIM Definition Standards, and the term “Proved Ore Reserves” in the JORC Code is equivalent to “Proven Mineral Reserves” using the CIM Definition Standards. There are no other material differences between JORC and the CIM Definition Standards.

Note that NI 43-101 reporting requirements do not allow for Inferred Mineral Resources to be added to other Mineral Resource categories. Therefore, Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources have been reported separately from Inferred Mineral Resources.

Mineral Resources that are not Ore Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Due to lower certainty, the inclusion of Mineral Resources should not be regarded as a representation that such amounts can necessarily be totally economically exploited, and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such figures.

Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources

980Mt @ 0.41 g/t gold and 0.38% copper for 13Moz contained gold and 3.7Mt contained copper, including: Open Pit – 310Mt @ 0.28 g/t gold and 0.34% copper for 2.7Moz contained gold and 1.0Mt contained copper Underground – 670Mt @ 0.46 g/t gold and 0.40% copper for 10Moz contained gold and 2.7Mt contained copper



Newcrest’s Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource estimate reflects its strategy of defining high value Mineral Resources that will support the development of a high margin underground block cave at Red Chris.

Inferred Mineral Resources

190Mt @ 0.31 g/t gold and 0.30% copper for 1.9Moz contained gold and 0.57Mt contained copper, including: Open Pit – 11Mt @ 0.23 g/t gold and 0.27% copper for 0.084Moz contained gold and 0.031Mt contained copper Underground – 180Mt @ 0.32 g/t gold and 0.30% copper for 1.8Moz contained gold and 0.54Mt contained copper



Newcrest’s Inferred Mineral Resource estimate reflects its focus of operating a higher value, smaller open pit and developing a larger underground mine. Growth drilling to further define Inferred Mineral Resources for bulk extractable underground mining options is currently underway. Newcrest expects to publish the results from these activities within its upcoming exploration reports.

Table 1 – 31 December 2020 Gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Red Chris Gold (100%) Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resource Gold Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resources Dry

Tonnes

(million) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) Insitu

Gold

(million

ounces) Dry

Tonnes

(million) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) Insitu

Gold

(million

ounces) Dry

Tonnes

(million) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) Insitu

Gold

(million

ounces) Red Chris Open Pit (incl.stockpiles) 9.8 0.15 0.048 300 0.28 2.7 310 0.28 2.7 Red Chris Underground - - - 670 0.46 10 670 0.46 10 Total Red Chris Province 9.8 0.15 0.048 970 0.41 13 980 0.41 13

Table 2 – 31 December 2020 Gold Inferred Mineral Resource

Red Chris Gold (100%) Inferred Mineral Resource Gold Inferred Mineral Resources Dry

Tonnes

(million) Gold

Grade

(g/t Au) Insitu

Gold

(million

ounces) Red Chris Open Pit (incl.stockpiles) 11 0.23 0.084 Red Chris Underground 180 0.32 1.8 Total Red Chris Province 190 0.31 1.9

NOTE: Data is reported to two significant figures to reflect appropriate precision in the estimate and this may cause some apparent discrepancies in totals. Data represents 100% of the Mineral Resource for Red Chris. Imperial’s joint venture interest in the Mineral Resource is 30%.

Table 3 – 31 December 2020 Copper Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource

Red Chris Copper (100%) Measured Resource Indicated Resource Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resource Copper Measured and Indicated

Mineral Resources Dry

Tonnes

(million) Copper

Grade

(% Cu) Insitu

Copper

(million

ounces) Dry

Tonnes

(million) Copper

Grade

(% Cu) Insitu

Copper

(million

ounces) Dry

Tonnes

(million) Copper

Grade

(% Cu) Insitu

Copper

(million

ounces) Red Chris Open Pit (incl.stockpiles) 9.8 0.23 0.023 300 0.34 1.0 310 0.34 1.0 Red Chris Underground - - - 670 0.40 2.7 670 0.40 2.7 Total Red Chris Province 9.8 0.23 0.023 970 0.38 3.7 980 0.38 3.7

Table 4 – 31 December 2020 Copper Inferred Mineral Resource

Red Chris Copper (100%) Inferred Mineral Resource Copper Inferred Mineral Resources Dry

Tonnes

(million) Copper

Grade

(% Cu) Insitu

Copper

(million

ounces) Red Chris Open Pit (incl.stockpiles) 11 0.27 0.031 Red Chris Underground 180 0.30 0.54 Total Red Chris Province 190 0.30 0.57

NOTE: Data is reported to two significant figures to reflect appropriate precision in the estimate and this may cause some apparent discrepancies in totals. Data represents 100% of the Mineral Resource for Red Chris. Imperial’s joint venture interest in the Mineral Resource is 30%.

Exploration Potential

Newcrest’s resource definition drilling to date has focused on the East Zone which has enhanced its understanding of high grade continuity while allowing critical metallurgical and geotechnical data to be collected to support the PFS and the initial Newcrest Ore Reserve estimate.

The Brownfields Exploration program is focused on the discovery of additional zones of higher grade mineralization within the Red Chris porphyry corridor, including targets outside of the Mineral Resource. A total of 109,177 metres of drilling from 92 drill holes have been drilled since Newcrest acquired its interest in the joint venture. Drilling continues to return significant intercepts across the entire porphyry corridor.

Brownfields exploration drilling activities are currently focused on the following three areas:

In the East Zone, drilling continues to confirm the potential for additional high grade mineralization south of the South Boundary Fault. The South Boundary Fault currently defines the southern extent of mineralization across the East Zone, Main Zone and Gully Zone.

In the Main Zone, drilling has confirmed the potential for further higher grade mineralization which could support additional mineral resources, beneath and to the south west of the open pit. The mineralization is located immediately adjacent to the South Boundary Fault and is open at depth and along strike. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this potential high grade mineralization is underway.

At East Ridge, located adjacent to the East Zone, Newcrest’s first hole discovered a new zone of higher grade mineralization. The style of mineralization and grade tenor is similar to that seen in the high grade pods from the East Zone. The intercept, a 300 metre step out east of the East Zone, is located south of the South Boundary Fault and is open in all directions and extends the eastern side of the porphyry corridor. Drilling to define the extent and continuity of this high grade mineralization is underway.

Plan view and cross section maps are available on imperialmetals.com.

Qualified Person

Greg Gillstrom, P.Eng., Imperial Senior Geological Engineer, is the designated Qualified Person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gillstrom has reviewed and verified the scientific and technical information in this news release.

---

